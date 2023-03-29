Ahead of SC Hearing, Lok Sabha Secretariat Restores Membership of Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has restored membership of Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal. Earlier, the leader was disqualified as an MP after his conviction in an attempt-to-murder case. He had, however, challenged the decision after his conviction was stayed by Kerala High Court.

A notification by the Lok Sabha Secretariat mentioned that intimation has been received from the High Court of Kerala that it has passed an order on January 25 this year, “suspending the conviction and sentencing of Shri Mohammed Faizal, Member of Lok Sabha representing the Lakshadweep Parliamentary Constituency".

“In view of order dated 25.01.2023 of the High Court of Kerala, the disqualification of Shri Mohammed Faizal P. P., notified vide Gazette Notification no. 21/4(1)/2023/TO(B) dated the 13th January, 2023 in terms of the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, has ceased to operate subject to further judicial pronouncements," the notification further read.

Faizal stood disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from January 11, the date of his conviction in an attempt to murder case by a sessions court in Kavaratti, according to a notification issued on January 13 by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

In his petition filed in the apex court through advocate K R Sasiprabhu, Faizal said the Lok Sabha Secretariat failed to withdraw the notification despite the fact that his conviction was stayed by the high court on January 25.

(With inputs from PTI)

