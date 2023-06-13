AIADMK Hits Out at BJP Chief for Remarks Against Jaya, Calls Annamalai 'Irresponsible, Immature'

Relationship between the AIADMK and the Tamil Nadu BJP appears to be on the rocks owing to BJP chief K Annamalai’s alleged remark on former chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

An irate AIADMK general secretary K Palaniswami on Tuesday lashed out at Annamalai for the latter’s “irresponsible and immature" remark.

The BJP state president had cast aspersion on late chief minister Jayalalithaa with an ulterior motive, Palaniswami said.

Reacting strongly to the criticism of the AIADMK leader, Palaniswami said “Annamalai’s remark is irresponsible, lacking political experience and maturity. We strongly condemn it." Speaking to reporters here Palaniswami, who was a former CM, said the party’s district secretaries passed a resolution against the BJP chief for “tarnishing the reputation of revolutionary leader and Idhaya Deivam (goddess in the heart, as Jayalalithaa is fondly called by her followers) in a planned manner." This is the first time the AIADMK has condemned Annamalai in such harsh terms and even passed a resolution against him. Palaniswami had chaired the meeting at the party office here.

Lashing out at the BJP chief for his alleged comment on their leader on Monday, the resolution said the party cadres and public are agitated and aggrieved over the criticism. BJP senior leaders like A B Vajpayee, L K Advani, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi besides several national leaders and leaders from various states had regard and respect for Jayalalithaa, the resolution said.

“Many national leaders had conferred with her on several issues at her residence," it said.

“It was former chief minister and currently the leader of the opposition K Palaniswami, who was responsible for ensuring BJP’s representation in the state Assembly with four MLAs after a gap of 20 years," the resolution further said.