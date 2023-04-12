Trends :Ajit Pawar And Maha EarthquakeKarnataka ElectionsNandini vs AmulUddhav ThackeraySatyapal Malik
AICC Rajasthan In-charge Randhawa Meets Kharge to Discuss Pilot Fast

Randhawa met with Kharge for about half-an-hour at his 10 Rajaji Marg residence here, sources said

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: April 12, 2023, 15:23 IST

New Delhi, India

Pilot also reached Delhi on Wednesday. There was speculation that he might meet Randhawa and other senior leaders (PTI photo)
The Congress’ in-charge of Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa met with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge here on Wednesday, a day after Sachin Pilot observed a fast in Jaipur demanding action in cases of alleged corruption under the previous Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government in Rajasthan.

Randhawa met with Kharge for about half-an-hour at his 10 Rajaji Marg residence here, sources said.

Pilot also reached Delhi on Wednesday. There was speculation that he might meet Randhawa and other senior leaders, but sources close to Pilot said no meetings were scheduled.

Taking strong objection to the call of undertaking a daylong fast by Pilot, Randhawa on Monday evening had said that any such protest against its sitting government would amount to anti-party activity.

The party, however, maintained silence on Tuesday when Pilot observed the fast.

As Pilot was leaving the site where he held the fast in Jaipur on Tuesday, he told reporters that Rahul Gandhi, the Congress and other opposition parties have united over corruption and financial irregularities, and claimed that his fast will speed up this movement.

The former deputy chief minister also said that he wrote two letters on this issue to Gehlot last year but received no reply.

first published: April 12, 2023, 15:23 IST
last updated: April 12, 2023, 15:23 IST
