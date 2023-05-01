Trends :Sharad PawarKarnataka ElectionsBajrang Dal Ban RowNCP Delhi Liquor Scam
'Aisa Nalayak Beta...': After Kharge's Snake Jibe, Son Priyank's Controversial Remark on PM Modi

Earlier, addressing a campaign rally for the May 10 Karnataka assembly polls, Mallikarjun Kharge likened Modi to a "poisonous snake"

Last Updated: May 01, 2023, 15:48 IST

Bengaluru, India

Congress Leader Priyank Kharge (File Photo/ ANI)

Days After Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s controversial ‘poisonous snake’ remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which he promptly retracted, his son Priyank Kharge landed in a soup by calling PM a ‘nalayak beta’ (useless son).

Addressing a gathering in poll-bound Karnataka, Priyank, while referring to PM Modi’s recent visit to Kalaburgi said, “Recently you told the Banjara community that don’t worry, a son of Banjara is sitting in Delhi. What to do with such a nalayak beta? How do we run the household with such a nalayak beta."

BJP has taken a strong objection to the comment and said that by calling PM Modi a ‘useless son’, Priyank Kharge is ‘outdoing his father’.

“By calling PM Modi ‘a useless son’ Priyank Khage is outdoing the comment made by his father Mallikarjun Kharge," said Prakash S, Joint spokesperson of Karnataka BJP.

BJP leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy also raised objection to the comment and said, “They have a bad mouth. Is it necessary for elections? I have high regard for Kharge ji because I have worked with him. He was not like this in Bengaluru, but I don’t know what happened in Delhi. Now his son has started the same thing. He called our PM some bad filthy words. This will certainly impact elections. We are in the people’s court they will think and decide."

However, Congress has defended its leader. Karnataka Congress leader Sanket Yenagi said Priyank Kharge made the statement “because PM claims to be a son of a banjara but did nothing for them".

Earlier, addressing a campaign rally for the May 10 Karnataka assembly polls, Mallikarjun Kharge likened Modi to a “poisonous snake". As a row erupted, he later sought to clarify that his remarks were not aimed at the prime minister but at the ruling BJP.

first published: May 01, 2023, 13:22 IST
last updated: May 01, 2023, 15:48 IST
