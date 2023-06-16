Ajit Pawar Accuses Maha Govt of Corruption, Claims Rates for Transfers Are Fixed; Cites Raids on Ministers' PAs

Senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar on Friday accused the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra of indulging in massive corruption, including fixing rates for transfer of officials.

The personal assistants of several ministers had been raided (for corruption), the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly alleged.

Speaking to reporters in Jalgaon, he also said governance was getting hampered in the state and people were distressed as Shinde’s council of ministers had a strength of 20 against the stipulated 43, which meant each minister was handling too much work.