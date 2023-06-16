Trends :Nehru Museum RowAdipurush RowOppn UnityNitin GadkariSnethil Balaji
Ajit Pawar Accuses Maha Govt of Corruption, Claims Rates for Transfers Are Fixed; Cites Raids on Ministers' PAs

"All ministers have several portfolios. They are guardian ministers of several districts. They may claim they are capable of handling all this but it is hampering administration in the state," Pawar said

June 16, 2023

The personal assistants of several ministers had been raided (for corruption), the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly alleged (File Photo/ANI File)

Senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar on Friday accused the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra of indulging in massive corruption, including fixing rates for transfer of officials.

The personal assistants of several ministers had been raided (for corruption), the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly alleged.

Speaking to reporters in Jalgaon, he also said governance was getting hampered in the state and people were distressed as Shinde’s council of ministers had a strength of 20 against the stipulated 43, which meant each minister was handling too much work.

    “Farmers are not getting remunerative prices for their produce," he said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    June 16, 2023
    last updated: June 16, 2023, 20:13 IST
