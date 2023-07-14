Ajit Pawar is Bowing Before 'Delhi Durbar': Maha Oppn on His Meeting with Amit Shah

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led NCP on Thursday targeted Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar for travelling to Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Ambadas Danve, Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council, said Pawar himself used to criticize BJP leaders that they had to go to Delhi for taking decisions.

Now the same Ajit Pawar, who had an aura of his own, has to bow before the Delhi Durbar (rulers in Delhi), said the Sena (UBT) leader. Ajit Pawar and senior NCP leader Praful Patel met Shah on Wednesday for the first time since they split the Sharad Pawar-led party and joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government. Patel termed it a courtesy call.