Ajit Pawar News Highlights: Praful Patel Names Sunil Tatkare as Maha NCP Chief; Sharad Pawar Appoints Sonia Doohan as Delhi Office In-charge

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath
Last Updated: July 03, 2023, 23:38 IST
Mumbai, India
Ajit Pawar News Highlights: The NCP on Monday initiated the process of immediately disqualifying all nine “rebels”, a day after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar claimed control over the party and became the second deputy chief minister of Maharashtra. NCP National Presidnet Sharad Pawar sacked party’s working president Praful Patel and general secretary and treasurer Sunil Tatkare for engaging in “anti-party activities. Congress said the move was expected, but was delayed as Sharad Pawar’s nephew was negotiating for the seat of Chief Minister.
NCP factions led by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar will convene their meetings at different locations in Mumbai. Sharad Pawar’s faction will gather at 1pm in Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in south Mumbai, while the Ajit Pawar faction, aligned with the ruling Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis dispensation, will meet at 11am in Bhujbal Knowledge City in suburban Bandra, according to party functionaries.
Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar said he was yet to ascertain whether the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is a part of the Shiv Sena-BJP government or is till in the Opposition. “I am yet to ascertain whether the NCP is a part of the state government or is still in the Opposition bloc. I will go through the details available before me and take a call on it," he said.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar targeted key former key aide Praful Patel, who has been sacked from the party for siding with Ajit Pawar, saying he was fortunate unlike others as he used to get elected to Parliament without facing any elections. “All our MLAs and MPs (pointing at some of them flanking him) have done a lot of hard work to get elected. They go among people and work but Praful (Patel) is a fortunate colleague who by just filling out the form becomes an MP. These people (MLAs) do not have to go and cast their votes to elect him (Patel). He gets elected unopposed and no election-related expense is incurred", he said.
NCP MLAs who took oath as ministers in Shinde government have no official support of the party, said NCP Spokesperson Mahesh Tapase. “The oath-taking ceremony in Maharashtra was part of Operation Lotus and it has no official support of NCP. Those who took oath, it is their personal decision and not that of the NCP," he said.
In an exclusive interview with CNN-News18, NCP MP Amol Kolhe expressed his surprise as he shared, “I went to meet Ajit Pawar, completely unaware that an oath ceremony was going to take place. I was shocked by the sudden turn of events." He further revealed, “I called my office to prepare my resignation because this is not the reason for which I entered into politics."
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar in a tweet announced party leader Sonia Doohan as in-charge of NCP’s Delhi office. “It is hereby notified all public and office bearers of NCP that from today Ms. Sonia Doohan will be charge of Nationalist congress party, New Delhi central office," he said. Doohan, who was NCP students’ wing national president, was earlier seen removing the picture of NCP working president Praful Patel from party office following his decision to support Ajit Pawar’s mutiny.
“Democracy is being attacked. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is breaking and robbing everything. Recently you saw, a prominent leader from Maharashtra had come to Bihar. We had called them to gather support to defeat PM Modi," Lalu Prasad Yadav said at the launch of the book on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in Patna
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said state cabinet expansion will take place soon “Ajit Pawar has said that he is supporting the agenda of development…State cabinet expansion will happen soon", he said.
Shiv Sena leader Krishna Hegde from Shinde camp challenged Uddhav Thackeray faction to contest elections stating, “Today, we have a strength of 274 seats. Entire Opposition doesn’t even have 70-74."
NCP leader KK Sharma, speaking on the crisis in the party triggered by Ajit Pawar’s revolt, said: “People of the country are with Sharad Pawar and the party will move ahead under him. As far as Praful Patel is concerned, he is a senior leader of the party and respects Sharad Pawar a lot."
Amol Mitkari, spokesperson for the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) said the alliance with the Shiv Sena and BJP government in Maharashtra occurred with the support of 40 NCP MLAs. “While Sharad Pawar is a senior leader of the NCP, we cannot overlook the contributions of Ajit Pawar either, who has dedicated 40 years of his life to the NCP," he said.
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar met his counterpart Devendra Fadnavis to discuss allocation of cabinet portfolios and legal aspects pertaining to the new alliance. NCP leaders Sunil Tatkare, Praful Patel and Chhagan Bhujbal were also present in the meeting held at ‘Meghdoot’ bungalow, the official residence of Deputy CM and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Fadnavis, according to reports.
Reacting to the NCP’s disciplinary action against rebel leaders including Ajit Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said: “In (Sharad) Pawar’s party some people have taken a decision, that is interdisciplinary, reaction happens…Wherever the BJP can break the party it will try to break it till 2024…ED, CBI, income tax, a game is going on…but breaking two or four people will not break the party…"
According to CNN-News18 reports, portfolio distribution in the Maharashtra cabinet following the swearing in of rebel NCP leaders led by new Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, will be held by tomorrow morning.
Ajit Pawar clarified, “Sharad Pawar holds the position of NCP national president" and called him “our guru". However, “the party name and symbol belong to us," he said. He further added, “We have made this decision in the best interest of Maharashtra." Additionally, party leader Praful Patel announced the appointment of Anil Bhaidas Patil as the chief whip of NCP in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.
Maharashtra deputy chief minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar stated, “Those who are contemplating the disqualification of the 9 MLAs do not possess the authority to do so. It is our duty to ensure that no harm befalls either the 9 MLAs or the party." Reiterating the strength of their position, he confidently declared, “The party symbol and name remain in our possession. We have the numbers and cannot be disqualified."
Speaking on the NCP’s move to disqualify the rebel 9 NCP leaders who took oath yesterday, party leader Praful Patel stated, “The right to disqualify rests with the Speaker." Ajit Pawar affirmed, “Under the leadership of PM Modi, we will continue to propel Maharashtra forward." He further added, “I have full support from NCP MLAs."
Praful Patel, who was ordered to be removed from NCP membership by party chief Sharad Pawar, said Ajit Pawar will lead NCP in the Assembly and Sunil Tatkare will replace Jayant Patil as the party’s new state president.
Minuetes after NCP working president Supriya Sule’s letter calling for immediate action, NCP National President Sharad Pawar ordered “removal of the names of Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel from the Register of Members of NCP Party for anti-party activities."
Addressing the press amid concerns about Opposition setback following NCP’s Ajit Pawar-led rebellion in Maharashtra, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said, “Opposition is not falling apart, it is united and good. The next Opposition meeting will be held in Bengaluru on July 17-18 and we are planning for it."
In an exclusive interview to CNN-News18, Shiv Sena UBT leader Arvind Sawant spoke about the ongoing political situation in Maharashtra following NCP leader Ajit Pawar’s decision to defect and join the NDA government. He said, “The fight will continue as an unconstitutional thing has happened. The Election Commission is serving the government and we should not ignore Prime Minister Modi’s statement on the NCP. BJP is known for doing all unconstitutional things and has taken a U-turn in the NCP case as earlier they were totally against the party." He also claimed that Ajit Pawar was “under the scanner of central agencies" and that he was “pressurised to take this step."
Speaking on the ongoing Maharashtra political situation following the rebellion by NCP leader Ajit Pawar, MNS chief Raj Thackeray said, “Whatever Dilip Walse Patil, Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal are claiming, it could not have happened without the knowledge of Sharad Pawar. This is a political drama."
RJD leader Lalu Yadav has spoken in support of NCP chief Sharad Pawar amid the ongoing mutiny led by Ajit Pawar. “Sharad Pawar ‘ek haisiyat hein aur takat hein’ and PM Modi tried to shake him, but nothing will happen, everything will fail", he said.
Chhattisgarh Deputy CM TS Singh Deo slammed “unethical conduct" of parties in the wake of ongoing tussle in the NCP following Ajit Pawar’s move to defect and join the BJP-Sena government in Maharashtra. “Breaking political parties has become the new normal in Indian politics. This is another addition to that sequence. We have seen this in Karnataka, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Punjab earlier. This is yet another example of unethical conduct," he said.
The NCP discipline committee letter in which it moved disqualification process against nine NCP rebels including Ajit Pawar said the “defections were done in a secretive manner, without the knowledge or consent of Party President" and “amounts to desertion of the party which in turn invites disqualification."
NCP Working President Supriya Sule in a statement announced party leaders Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel “acted in direct contravention of the Party Constitution and Rules, amounting to desertion and disqualification from the party membership." In a letter to NCP National President Sharad Pawar, she demanded “immediate action and file disqualification petitions under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution of India before the Competent Authority against Members of Parliament- Mr. Praful Patel and Mr. Sunil Tatkare for engaging in anti-party activities."
The resolution passed by NCP’s state discipline committee leader Anil Deshmukh states that the “actions of the 9 MLAs call for immediate disqualification as not only are such defections ipso facto seriously damaging to the party, but also that if allowed to continue as members, there is a very real likelihood that they will continue to try and undermine the interests of the party."
The nine MLAs who have “indulged in anti-party activities" according to the NCP are Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Aditi Tatkare, Dharmarao Atram, Anil Patil and Sanjay Bansode.
The NCP on Monday initiated the process of immediately disqualifying all nine “rebels" who took the oath as ministers in the Shiv Sena-BJP government, according to CNN-New18 reports. Party chief Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar became the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra and eight MLAs of the NCP took oath as ministers in the Shiv Sena-BJP government in a shocking turn of events on Sunday.
NCP students’ wing national president Sonia Doohan was seen removing the picture of NCP working president Praful Patel from party office following his decision to support Ajit Pawar’s mutiny. “Now he (Praful Patel) isn’t part of our family, so we have to remove his photo; now the new family will keep his photo," she said
Hours after the rebellion on Sunday, Maharashtra NCP president Jayant Patil said the disqualification petition has been sent to Speaker Rahul Narvekar. NCP has also sent an e-mail to the Election Commission of India informing that the rank and file of the party is with their chief Sharad Pawar.
NCP, which was founded by Sharad Pawar in 1999 suffered a vertical split on Sunday after his nephew Ajit Pawar broke ranks and joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government as deputy chief minister. Eight other NCP MLAs, including staunch Sharad Pawar loyalists like Chhagan Bhujbal and Dilip Walse Patil, joined the mutiny and were made ministers in Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led government.
Patil said these MLAs of the NCP “cannot be called traitors as their betrayal has not yet been proved”. “Many are in touch with us”, he said.
Meanwhile, unfazed by the ‘split’ in NCP’s Silver Jubilee year, its Founder-President Sharad Pawar took the in-house ‘gaddari’ by his nephew and new Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in his stride.
Indicating that he may be ‘down but not out’, Pawar, 83, declared that notwithstanding the split engineered by his over-ambitious nephew, he would again rebuild the party from scratch.
Asked that henceforth, “who could be the most reliable face of the party”, without batting an eyelid, Sharad Pawar raised his right hand and quipped: “Sharad Pawar!”
“Credit PM Modi for this. There was unrest in some leaders who were facing cased and hence this move was made,” he said.
Meanwhile, angry workers in south Mumbai smeared black paint on all the ‘defectors’ who left the party on Sunday on a huge poster which had pictures of several top NCP leaders.