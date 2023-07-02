In 2019 Rerun, NCP's Ajit Pawar Joins Maha Govt, Becomes 2nd Deputy CM | How Leaders Reacted

In a dramatic turn of events, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar took oath as the second deputy chief minister of Maharashtra at Raj Bhawan in Mumbai on Sunday with the support of around 30 NCP MLAs, out of whom eight were inducted into CM Eknath Shinde’s cabinet.

LIVE | Ajit Pawar Takes Oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM

The sudden development took place after Ajit Pawar called a meeting of NCP MLAs days after he offered to resign as Leader of the Opposition (LoP), requesting that he should be given organisational responsibilities.

Besides Ajit, NCP senior leader Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Hassan Mushrif, Dharmarao Baba Atram, Aditi Sunil Tatkare, Sanjay Bansode and Anil Patil were also sworn-in as ministers in the NDA government.

Political reactions started to pour in as the political development turned into one of the biggest power-play of the year so far.

Ajit Pawar Claims Control of NCP, Praises PM Modi

NCP leader and new Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said all the MLAs were with him, including the senior members of the party and that they have not split the NCP.

He highlighted that if the NCP can join hands with the BJP in Nagaland and asked why this cannot be done for the betterment of Maharashtra and its people.

Addressing a press conference after the ceremony, Ajit Pawar said that “We’ve spoken with higher-ups….We have all the numbers, all MLAs are with me. We are here as a party. We have informed all seniors also. The majority is given importance in a democracy."

Pawar also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that the country is progressing under his leadership. “He is also popular in other countries. Everyone supports him and appreciates his leadership," he said.

He added that they will fight the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections with the saffron party but in the name of NCP only. He asserted control over NCP and said the party will fight elections as NCP. “Our faction is real NCP," he said, adding the party name and symbol will be with him.

‘Thankful to PM Modi…’: Sharad Pawar on NCP Split

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, addressing the media after his nephew Ajit Pawar was sworn in as Maharashtra Deputy CM, said that it was an individual decision and he had no involvement in it.

“Two days ago the PM had said about NCP… He had said two things in his statement that NCP is a finished party. He mentioned irrigation complaints and allegations of corruption. I am happy that some of my colleagues have taken the oath. From this (joining the NDA government) it is clear that all the charges have been cleared. I am thankful to him."

Sharad said the rebellion was “not a big thing" and that he would address the issue during a public meeting on Monday. The NCP chief called the rebellion within his party “robbery".

The NCP supremo said he did not receive a single call from Ajit Pawar regarding the move and party members who rebelled “are not my personal enemies." He further vowed to strengthen the party and said he would take action against rebel leaders.

Pawar hinted at action against rebels. “Those who violated the party line and took an oath, a decision has to be taken on them," he said.

Sharad said Modi is Coming Back as PM in 2024: Bhujabal

After Sharad Pawar claimed that Narendra Modi is coming back as the Prime Minister in 2024, Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujabal said they saw this as a positive gesture and decided to join the NDA government for development.

“We have joined the government as its third party. A few people are saying that we have split the party but that is not correct. We have come here as the NCP. We have also criticised the Modi government on many occasions but it is true that the country is safe in his hands," he said.

Victory for PM Modi, Ajit Pawar Was Sidelined: CM Shinde

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde took a dig at NCP leader Sharad Pawar and said, “When a good political leader is sidelined, such incidents happen. The MVA has broken. This is a victory for PM Modi. Ajit Dada has joined us. Cabinet expansion will happen soon."

Shinde welcomed Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP leaders induction into his government and said the MLA from Baramati always followed developmental politics. With Ajit’s entry, Shinde said and now the double-engine government will become a triple-engine government.

The CM said Sharad Pawar has been clean-bowled twice and his government is working for the welfare of Maharashtra. “When a good leader is sidelined, such things happen. Our MLAs will become ministers in the upcoming days. Our leaders are mature, and there is no ego," he said.

No Pressure from Anyone: Praful Patel

NCP working president Praful Patel, who apparently sided with Ajit Pawar and was seen at Raj Bhavan today, said the decision to join the NDA was a collective one. “Sharad Pawar is a highly respectable person. Whatever decision we have taken… as Ajit Pawar mentioned in his press conference, it is the party’s decision, a collective decision. There is no pressure from anyone," he said.

BJP Carrying Out ‘Operation Lotus’: Maha Cong Chief

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said the BJP-led government at the Centre is “misusing" federal agencies to carry out “Operation Lotus".

“The BJP is carrying out ‘Operation Lotus’…ruining the politics of the country…BJP can do anything for power, they either scare members of other parties using ED and CBI or else will offer them money,", he said.

NCP Means Sharad Pawar: New LoP Jitendra Awhad

NCP’s Jitendra Awhad who was appointed as the new Leader of Opposition after Ajit Pawar stepped down from the post due to his new position as the Maharashtra Deputy CM, says Nationalist Congress Party means Sharad Pawar and the party symbol is with the party chief. The statement came after Ajit Pawar said his faction is the “real" NCP and laid claims over the party symbol.

Awhad said Sharad Pawar-led NCP will fight the elections and will come to power.

BJP Wants to Eliminate Oppn Using Money Power, Agencies: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot targeted the BJP over the political developments in Maharashtra, saying the party wants to “eliminate" the Opposition on the basis of money power and central agencies.

“The political developments that have taken place in Maharashtra today show that the BJP wants to eliminate the opposition parties on the basis of money power and central agencies. It is highly condemnable," Gehlot said in a tweet.

He further said, “All the leaders, including Ajit Pawar, whom the BJP used to accuse of corruption till yesterday, were inducted in the cabinet. The BJP has been nervous ever since the opposition parties started coming together, due to which it is breaking regional parties by putting pressure from central agencies." “No matter how much the BJP tries, the public has decided that it will give a befitting reply when the time comes to thwart these attempts to kill democracy," the senior Congress leader said.

Kharge, Rahul Gandhi Speak with NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, Extend Support

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi spoke with NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday and extended support to him, after the Maharashtra strongman faced a revolt by his nephew Ajit Pawar who along eight other leaders joined the Eknath Shinde-led government.

The Congress said that the BJP’s “washing machine" has resumed its operations as a number of these leaders had been facing serious corruption charges and have now got a “clean chit".

Congress president Kharge and Gandhi spoke with NCP president Sharad Pawar and extended support to him, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said on Twitter.

“The BJP’s dirty tricks department is working on overdrive in Maharashtra. This is not a legitimately elected government, but an ED-facilitated power grab. The Maharashtra government is a product of corruption and sin," Venugopal alleged.

“The people have very well identified the traitors, corrupt and compromised leaders of Maharashtra and each of them will be taught the lessons of their lifetime in the next elections," he said.

Mahesh Tapase’s Reaction To Ajit Pawar’s Switch

NCP’s Mahesh Tapase hit out at Ajit Pawar’s move and said all party workers are with Sharad Pawar and called the oath-taking a part of “Operation Lotus".

“Those who have taken the oath, it’s their personal decision. We all are with Sharad Pawar," Tapase said.

AIMIM’s Waris Pathan Says Pawar Jumped Ship Because of Possible ED Probes

Waris Pathan, AIMIM leader and Maharashtra minister told News 18 that those taking oath were “facing ED investigation".

Shiv Sena’S (UBT) Priyanka Chaturvedi said in a tweet “BJP should be the last party in the country talking about ideological alliances".

“Principles be damned, BJP should be the last party in the country talking about ideological alliances. They are just political opportunists wanting power at any cost. With the latest development in Maharashtra, those MLAs who were corrupt & were jailed are now being sworn in as ministers!" she said.

As many as eight NCP MLAs are expected to be included in the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra Cabinet expansion. The names include Chhagan Bhujbal, Hasan Mushrif, Dilip Walse Patil, Dhananjay Munde, Aditi Tatkare, Anil Bhaidas Patil, Baburao Atram and Sanjay Bansode.

Raj Thackeray Calls Ajit Pawar’s Political Switch ‘Sharad Pawar’s Masterstroke’

Maharashtra Navanirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray took to Twitter to say that Ajit Pawar joining hands with the BJP was Sharad Pawar’s move to get rid of Uddhav Thackeray.

Shinde’s Future Uncertain: Sanjay Raut on Ajit Pawar’s Entry

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that the move by Ajit Pawar shows that Shinde’s future is in jeopardy.

“They needed the support of Ajit Pawar and his supporters despite having close to 170 MLAs supporting the government. This shows that they are scared of the SC verdict and Eknath Shinde and his supporters about to be disqualified and he is going to lose the CM’s chair," he said.

Kapil Sibal on Ajit Pawar’s Power-play

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said in a tweet, “I guess this is the mother of democracy that Modiji was talking about in his address to the US Congress!"

Akhilesh Yadav on Maharashtra Coup

“Maharashtra has become a new laboratory for BJP, by hook or crook BJP wants to be in Government," said Akhilesh Yadav.

Something Similar Happened in 2019

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 105 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the results of which were announced on October 24, 2019.

The Shiv Sena, which was in alliance with the BJP, won 56 seats.

Despite having enough seats to form a government together, the two allies bickered over power-sharing – who will get the chief minister’s post being the bone of contention – resulting in the Shiv Sena starting negotiations with the ideologically different Congress and NCP instead.

With no outcome in sight then, the Centre imposed President’s Rule in Maharashtra on November 12. The Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP continued negotiation, and Sharad Pawar later announced that Uddhav Thackeray had been unanimously chosen to head the new government.