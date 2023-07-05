Ajit Pawar News: Shinde Faction Says 'No Displeasure Among Sena MLAs' After Ajit's Arrival in Maha Cabinet

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath
Last Updated: July 06, 2023, 00:04 IST
Mumbai, India
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar claimed himself as NCP National President and had notified the Election Commission two days before his suprise move to joining the Eknath Shinde-led government, according to latest reports on Wednesday. Meanwhile, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar is set to hold a crucial meeting in Delhi on Thursday. Over 40 MLAs on his side, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said that uncle Sharad is his mentor and the NCP supremo has taught him everything. However, now the Nationalist Congress Party will think about Maharashtra’s development, Ajit said amid cheers.
Maharashtra Minister Shambhuraj Desai dispelled rumours of resignation of chief minister Eknath Shinde. “There is no question of the resignation of CM Eknath Shinde. We have the support of more than 200 MLAs. No leader is unhappy and all have faith in Eknath Shinde’s leadership," he said.
Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant dispelled rumors after a meeting between Shiv Sena leaders and Eknath Shinde at Varsha bungalow. He stated, “Under the leadership of CM Eknath Shinde, the meeting discussed upcoming sessions of the Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Vidhansabha. We deliberated on future actions for MLAs, MPs, and MLCs, development work, and organizational growth. There was no displeasure among our MLAs regarding Ajit Pawar’s arrival, and we have complete faith in Eknath Shinde. Rumors about his resignation are baseless. All MP and MLA elections will be conducted under the leadership of Eknath Shinde."
NCP MP Amol Kolhe who attended Ajit Pawar’s oath ceremony, but later pledged loyalty to Sharad Pawar said, ‘People still have trust in Sharad Pawar; election is won by trust, not by party symbol. The NCP leader had sent his resignation letter.
NCP leader Ajit Pawar’s decision to join the Eknath Shinde-BJP government as the deputy chief minister, along with eight other MLAs from his camp on July 2, was a setback to opposition unity, stated Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. However, he added, “Mr. Pawar will fight back, and it is also an opportunity for the Congress to regain its position."
Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut slammed “Delhi’s Sultan," a reference to the BJP, who he said was “enjoying the political game in Maharashtra", while Marathas are fighting among themselves, an allusion to the Shiv Sena crisis last year and in the NCP now. “Divide and rule is the BJP’s policy. They engineered a split in the Shiv Sena and a party which was like a family was pitted against each other. Ajit Pawar has been pitted against Sharad Pawar. Divide and rule was a British policy," Raut said.
Sharad Pawar faction NCP Leader Clyde Crasto extended sympathies to Maharashtra MLAs who were robbed off their ministerial berth in the Maharashtra cabinet due to Ajit Pawar. “My sympathies are with BJP MLAs and Eknath shinde group MLAs who were waiting for cabinet expansion and dreaming of a ministerial berth in the Maharashtra government. Mr. Ajit Pawar turned their dreams into a nightmare by snatching away what was rightfully theirs," he said in a tweet.
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad on allegations leveled by Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar against party founder Sharad Pawar, told CNN-News18, “Maharashtra will not forgive the betrayal." He said, “Though they claim to have supported Sharad Pawar during his tenure as working president, the reality was quite different. The circumstances were challenging at that time.
BJP spokesperson KK Sharma, speaking on NCP supremo Sharad Pawar criticising BJP over alliance with Ajit Pawar in Maharashtra, said: “Sharad Pawar should not talk about ‘ideology’ and ‘unholy alliance’. He has a vast political experience and has himself been associated with many such alliances in the past."
The Election Commission of India confirmed receiving petition by Ajit Pawar in which he cited resolution signed by 40 NCP leaders electing him as the National President of the NCP. The top election body received a petition under para 15 of the Symbols Order, 1968 by Ajit Pawar on June 30 followed by 40 odd affidavits of MPs/MLAs/MLCs and a resolution unanimously electing Pawar as President of NCP. “ECI is also in receipt of an email dated 03rd July, 2023 from Sh. Jayant R. Patil, President, Maharashtra State NCP, filing caveat. The Commission is also in receipt of letter dated 031 July, 2023 from Sh. Jayant R Patil informing that disqualification proceeding has been filed before the competent authority for disqualification of 9 Members of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly," it said. The EC added action will be taken as per extant legal framework.
Shortly after News18 reported that Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar had notified the Election Commission with affidavits of support from 40 NCP MLAs two days before his surprise revolt to join the Shinde government along with 8 other MLAs, the ECI confirmed the same.
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar warned the Ajit Pawar-led faction that every ally of the BJP eventually faces “political destruction" and said they will meet the same fate.
NCP national president Sharad Pawar has called for a working committee meeting in Delhi at 3 pm tomorrow.
“…I believe this enthusiasm among our workers will assist our MLAs and MPs in winning future elections," says NCP MLC Eknath Khadse, a loyalist of Sharad Pawar. When asked if the Sharad Pawarled faction have enough numbers to win polls, he confidently states, ‘We can definitely win. If the BJP can go from two to 300, why can’t we?'"
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar claimed himself as the NCP President and informed the Election Commission two days before his revolt on Sunday and 41 MLAs have signed the application, according to reports.
Speaking about the number game between the two factions in NCP, Sharad Pawar’s grandnephew and NCP leader Rohit Pawar said, “We don’t know the reason behind the MLAs’ support… but it is a possibility that they could have been forced." He expressed confidence that the MLAs would return soon, stating, “When Sharad Pawar enters the ground in the next 2-3 days, our vote percentage will increase as it has happened before. All these MLAs have the support because of Sharad Pawar only."
Rohit Pawar, Sharad Pawar’s grandnephew and Nationalist Congress Party MLA from the Karjat-Jamkhed assembly constituency, told CNN-News18 that in 2019, “Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar were together in the meeting to discuss the alliance with Devendra Fadnavis… only the two of them know what really happened there."
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar said it is important to remove the current government from power instead of aligning with them, and assured that NCP will work towards achieving that. “In the 1980s, out of 64 ministers, only 6 remained, while others were defeated," he said. He also reassured party workers to “not to worry about those who have left."
You call me a guru, you call me Vithal. How am I neglected then? I don’t want injustice to be done to party workers. I will work for them. I had confided in Chaggan Bhujbal. In Manipur or Nagaland, the alliance was formed in a way that other countries couldn’t take advantage of the situation there. During the emergency under Indira Gandhi, it was only Balasaheb who said it was important to take a stand: Sharad Pawar
NCP chief Sharad Pawar said there is “no need to worry" as he “won’t allow anyone to snatch NCP’s symbol."
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar said, “The Prime Minister should represent the country, not a particular party. If there are cases against NCP leaders, why are they being included in the government? During Narsimha Rao or Manmohan Singh’s period, MPs could speak about problems in their constituencies during meetings. But today, no one does. This is not a good state of affairs. Decisions are taken without consultation, which is undemocratic. Our ideological stance is different."
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar said, “Today in India, there is no democracy. There is no open communication. To understand the sentiments of the common man, one needs to go on the ground."
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar said, “I welcome all those who have come to support us. This is a historic meeting, and the hard work done by NCP workers has been successful for so many years."
NCP Sharad Pawar faction leader Clyde Crasto said rebel leader Ajit Pawar would be anti-climax to BJP’s “script". “So Mr. Ajit Pawar says he wants to be CM…All the best to Mr Eknath Shinde and Mr.
Devendra Fadnavis for they have no idea what they have brought upon themselves. The script written by
BJP will now have an anti climax called Ajit Pawar," he said in a tweet.
NCP’s chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase in a tweet drew parallels with the previous political situation led by BJP in Maharastra and said he never imagined that “dada" (Ajit Pawar) would take the step. “History repeats itself after a year. Earlier Shinde now Dada, same script same story. Very predictable who could be the script writer. Today when the country is looking upto Sharad Pawar saheb to take on the BJP, never imagined that a day will come and Dada will have to glorify."
According to top NCP sources, the Ajit Pawar’s faction enjoys a significant figure of support with 34 MLAs and 5 MLCs. Earlier NCP rebel leader Chhagan Bhujbal said their faction has the support of more than 40 MLAs who have “signed affidavits."
NCP leaders of Ajit Pawar faction are now being taken to the Taj Hotel in a bus, after their meeting at MET Bandra in Mumbai.
NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Chhagan Bhujbal has said, “More than 40 MLAs are here with us, some of them are stuck in traffic, some are in other states, but they have signed affidavits. It’s true that people will ask about (legal) action after this… We have taken all things into consideration before taking this step."
NCP veteran Ajit Pawar, who was recently sworn in as Maharashtra Deputy CM by joining hands with Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and BJP triggering a firefighting with Sharad Pawar’s party, on Wednesday said that he and his supporting MLAs were assured of decent portfolios in the cabinet.
“We have been given assurance that good portfolios will be given to us so and we will be given a free hand to work for the development of Maharashtra," Pawar told media. READ MORE
“Pawar saheb in not only my father. He is the father of all NCP workers. Attack whoever you want but not my father… BJP called NCP corrupt but now they have formed an alliance…Cyrus Poonwala of Serum Institute is 84 and still working… Amitabh Bachchan is 82 and still working," said Supriya Sule in reply to Ajit Pawar asking Sharad Pawar to quit politics.
The meeting of former MLAs, called by Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree, concluded. Thackeray instructed them to work and resolve people’s issues. Uddhav Thackeray will start a visit across the state from July 9. He is keeping an eye on the current political developments in the state.
A total of 13 MLAs, three MLCs and five MPs are present at Sharad Pawar-led meeting at YB Chavan centre in Mumbai. The 13 MLAs include Anil Deshmukh, Rohit Pawar, Rajendra Shingne, Ashok Pawar, Kiran Lahmate, Prajakta Tanpure, Balasaheb Patil, Jitendra Awhad, Chetan Vithal Tupe, Jayant Patil, Rajesh Tope, Sandeep Kshirsagar and Devendra Bhuyar. The five MPs include Srinivas Patil (Lok Sabha), Supriya Sule (Lok Sabha), Amol Kolhe (Lok Sabha), Fauzia Khan (Rajya Sabha) Vandana Chavan (Rajya Sabha). The three MLCs are Shashikant Shinde, Babajani Durani and Eknath Khadse.
Sanjay Shirsat, MLA from Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena said that not all leaders in their camp are happy with Ajit Pawar and around 40 NCP leaders joining the Shinde-Fadnavis government. He said that they’ve always been against the Nationalist Congress Party and even today they are against Sharad Pawar as NCP supremo “used Uddhav Thackeray when he was the chief minister”. Shirsat came out in the open to express his disappointment a day after a report in Times of India quoted him and Sena MLA Bharat Gogawale stating the reasons for their disappointment over new inductions.
Reportedly, key portfolios are being sought by Ajit Pawar’s team. Praful Patel, senior NCP leader who joined the Shinde-Fadnavis government along with Ajit Pawar, had too told News18 in an interview that they want important portfolios.
A report in Times of India quoted Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat as saying that when they had a majority of 172 MLAs, there was no need to NCP on board but in politics some equations have to be fitted. “No one has to give up everything, then what is the point of being in office?” he was further quoted. The report also quoted Sena MLA Bharat Gogawale as saying that instead of one bhakri (bread), everyone (Sena MLAs) will get only half a bhakri now.
Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar’s camp has filed a caveat in Election Commission, urging the poll body not to take any decision before hearing their side. The commission will now have to hear both Sharad Pawar and nephew Ajit’s factions. Earlier today, emotional posters calling Sharad Pawar an 83-year-old lone warrior, were put up at his Silver Oak residence in Mumbai. Meanwhile, there is unrest in the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra CM Ekanth Shinde over portfolio distribution.
Meanwhile, the Pune and Nagpur units of the Nationalist Congress Party has passed a resolution supporting supremo Sharad Pawar. On the other hand, Sharad Pawar’s picture has gone missing from the poster of NCP leaders outside ‘Devgiri’ bungalow, Ajit Pawar’s official residence in South Mumbai.