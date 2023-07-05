Ajit Pawar News: Shinde Faction Says 'No Displeasure Among Sena MLAs' After Ajit's Arrival in Maha Cabinet

He further said that support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unprecedented, and urged people to vote for Modi because of his “charismatic image”. Meanwhile, a public meeting is also being held by Sharad Pawar’s camp.

A total of 13 MLAs, three MLCs and five MPs are present at Sharad Pawar-led meeting at YB Chavan centre in Mumbai. The 13 MLAs include Anil Deshmukh, Rohit Pawar, Rajendra Shingne, Ashok Pawar, Kiran Lahmate, Prajakta Tanpure, Balasaheb Patil, Jitendra Awhad, Chetan Vithal Tupe, Jayant Patil, Rajesh Tope, Sandeep Kshirsagar and Devendra Bhuyar. The five MPs include Srinivas Patil (Lok Sabha), Supriya Sule (Lok Sabha), Amol Kolhe (Lok Sabha), Fauzia Khan (Rajya Sabha) Vandana Chavan (Rajya Sabha). The three MLCs are Shashikant Shinde, Babajani Durani and Eknath Khadse.

Sanjay Shirsat, MLA from Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena said that not all leaders in their camp are happy with Ajit Pawar and around 40 NCP leaders joining the Shinde-Fadnavis government. He said that they’ve always been against the Nationalist Congress Party and even today they are against Sharad Pawar as NCP supremo “used Uddhav Thackeray when he was the chief minister”. Shirsat came out in the open to express his disappointment a day after a report in Times of India quoted him and Sena MLA Bharat Gogawale stating the reasons for their disappointment over new inductions.

Reportedly, key portfolios are being sought by Ajit Pawar’s team. Praful Patel, senior NCP leader who joined the Shinde-Fadnavis government along with Ajit Pawar, had too told News18 in an interview that they want important portfolios.

A report in Times of India quoted Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat as saying that when they had a majority of 172 MLAs, there was no need to NCP on board but in politics some equations have to be fitted. “No one has to give up everything, then what is the point of being in office?” he was further quoted. The report also quoted Sena MLA Bharat Gogawale as saying that instead of one bhakri (bread), everyone (Sena MLAs) will get only half a bhakri now.

Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar’s camp has filed a caveat in Election Commission, urging the poll body not to take any decision before hearing their side. The commission will now have to hear both Sharad Pawar and nephew Ajit’s factions. Earlier today, emotional posters calling Sharad Pawar an 83-year-old lone warrior, were put up at his Silver Oak residence in Mumbai. Meanwhile, there is unrest in the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra CM Ekanth Shinde over portfolio distribution.

Meanwhile, the Pune and Nagpur units of the Nationalist Congress Party has passed a resolution supporting supremo Sharad Pawar. On the other hand, Sharad Pawar’s picture has gone missing from the poster of NCP leaders outside ‘Devgiri’ bungalow, Ajit Pawar’s official residence in South Mumbai.