Ajit Pawar News: Sharad Pawar Calls Nephew Ajit's Coup 'Robbery, Not Googly'; Supriya Sule Says 'Let's See How The Story Unfolds'

Curated By: Kavya Mishra & Sanstuti Nath
Last Updated: July 02, 2023, 23:58 IST
Mumbai, India
NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s daughter and party’s working president, Supriya Sule, said, “This is a democracy. Everyone has their personal opinion." Sule had earlier met party members after NCP leader Ajit Pawar, along with 8 MLAs, joined the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government.
“For me dada (Ajit Pawar) will always be my elder brother. I will not argue with him," said Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) working president Supriya Sule in a late night presser.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) working president, Supriya Sule, stated in a late-night press conference that her father and NCP chief, Sharad Pawar has spoken elaborately on the issue related to Ajit Pawar’s rebellion. She clarified that they are not just her colleagues but her “family members."Pawar saheb has treated everyone as a Family members", she said.
NCP National President Sharad Pawar will visit the memorial site of Yashwantrao Chavan in Karad tomorrow, Monday at 10:00 AM. “We also have the opportunity to be an integral part of the journey to double the strength of the NCP. See you tomorrow at Preetisangama, the starting point of this journey," the NCP said. Pawar had earlier said he would address the issue during a public meeting on Monday.
Without naming nephew new deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, NCP chief Sharad Pawar criticised the rebelling leaders who praised PM Modi’s leadership earlier in the day after joining the Eknath Shinde government, stating that he couldn’t comprehend what had changed over the past four years since the 2019 Assembly polls. “Four years ago, when we faced elections, our target was Modi, and we were Modi’s target. Now, after opposing (him) for four years, what suddenly happened today? The real thing is they wanted to go as they needed power," he said.
NCP leader Ajit Pawar loyalist Praful Patel, who has been a close aide of Sharad Pawar for decades, defended the move to support the Eknath Shinde government and said, “This is a party decision; therefore, it is the NCP that has decided to join the government in Maharashtra. There’s nothing like a split here." “I don’t think there’s anything wrong or unethical being done."
Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said that it is unclear which party will appoint a Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, as the NCP, who previously held the position, no longer has the largest number of MLAs following Ajit Pawar’s mutiny and alleged support of over 40 NCP MLAs. “The full picture is not yet clear. Why was the LoP from NCP? Because they had more MLAs. However, now Congress has 45 MLAs. And as Ajit Pawar has claimed to have 40 MLAs with him, NCP will only have 13 MLAs remaining. The picture will become clear in two to three days," Londhe said.
Reacting to NCP leader Ajit Pawar’s rebellion against his uncle Sharad Pawar to join the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government, Shiv Sena UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said, “When they saw that after the formation of the Shinde-Fadnavis government, the popularity of Uddhav Thackeray is increasing, they realised that they have failed and will need the support of someone else. Since the opposition is coming together, they are trying every possible way. But this formula they’re applying won’t be successful."
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) working president Supriya Sule and new Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar will address a press conference at 11 pm, according to News18 reports.
It has been a rollercoaster ride for Maharashtra politics since 2019: three different chief ministers and, now in another twist, Ajit Pawar took oath as the second deputy chief minister on Sunday. Much like chief minister Eknath Shinde, the NCP leader broke up with the top brass of his party and walked out with at least 40 MLAs to join the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). And like Shinde did with the Shiv Sena, he is now claiming that his “faction" is the “real NCP". READ MORE
NCP working president Supriya Sule met party workers after Ajit Pawar rebelled and joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra. Earlier in the day, some NCP supporters raised protests outside NCP office at Ballard Estate, in Mumbai and some smeared black ink on the posters of rebel ministers.
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar slammed leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare for “abandoning" guidelines of the party president and said he would be taking action against them for taking a “wrong path". “I am not upset with anybody except Praful Patel and Tatkare. I had appointed them as general secretaries but they abandoned the guidelines of the party president and took the wrong path. They have no right to remain in that position," the NCP chief said. Tatkare, whose daughter Aditi took oath as minister earlier in the day, was appointed as the national general secretary of NCP.
“BJP is breaking opposition parties; they’re making and breaking governments. The people who were accused of corruption by PM Modi took the oath today, which means either those claims were wrong or BJP accepts corrupt individuals when they join their party," said Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut.
Ajit Pawar has the support of more than 40 MLAs and over six MLCs of his party, according to reports citing a letter submitted to the Raj Bhavan. NCP has 53 MLAs and nine MLCs.
NCP working president Praful Patel refused to comment leader Sharad Pawar’s statement following revolt by Ajit Pawar stating “he is a highly respectable person. Whatever decision we have taken… as Ajit Pawar mentioned in his press conference, it is the party’s decision, a collective decision. There is no pressure from anyone…"
Maharashtra Congress leader Ashok Chavan said the developments in Maharashtra politics due to Ajit Pawar’s rebellion “won’t have any effect on Congress." “There is no question about that…we’re still in opposition, our alliance with Uddhav Thackeray Faction and NCP is still on," he said.
The daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, an NCP leader herself, Supriya Sule shared a video on Twitter capturing her father’s enthusiastic response to a question about the “reliable face of the Nationalist Congress Party." In the video, when asked about it, Sharad Pawar confidently raised his hand and declared, “Sharad Pawar."
Senior TMC leader Babul Supriyo said tainted leaders under the scanner of ED for corruption have been put into a “washing machine" manufactured by the BJP to remove their stains and blemishes while Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha leader Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted, “Principles be damned, BJP should be the last party in the country talking about ideological alliances. They are just political opportunists wanting power at any cost. With the latest development in Maharashtra, those MLAs who were corrupt and were jailed are now being sworn in as ministers!"
Sharad Pawar has called a party meeting on July 5 at 1 pm at the YB Chavan Center. I have appointed Jitendra Ahwad as the party whip. As a party, we do not support the Shinde group. Previously, around 7 to 8 people were willing to switch sides: NCP leader Jayant Patil
NCP leader Jayant Patil said party chief Sharad Pawar has also clarified his stance on Ajit Pawar’s rebellion within the party. “The entire NCP will stay with Sharad Pawar. Some have joined the government without the party’s approval. This has happened without the party’s consent and against its wishes. During today’s oath ceremony, I don’t know what papers those who were called signed. Some have spoken to Sharad Pawar, and some have approached me as well. They express their confusion. Many are unaware of the situation"
An NCP source told News18, “NCP’s decision to extend support to the BJP-Shiv Sena and join the government is a blow to Opposition Unity ahead of 2024. This decision couldn’t have been arrived at without the approval of Sharad Pawar and is a result of Congress trying to foist Rahul Gandhi as the leader of Opposition and PM candidate for 2024. Rahul Gandhi and Congress’s high-handedness are the reasons for NCP breaking ranks."
Sharad Pawar stands as the towering and the most highly experienced figure among the opposition leaders. Often referred to as the Chanakya of politics, Pawar played a pivotal role in formulating guidelines for the united front against the BJP. His vast experience was expected to enable him to negotiate with and pacify other opposition leaders. The recent split has left many questioning whether Sharad Pawar was aware of the impending events. If he couldn’t maintain cohesion within the NCP, concerns arise about his ability to uphold the unity of the broader opposition.
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde welcomed Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP leaders induction in his government and said, “Ajit Pawar always followed developmental politics. I welcome him in the government and now the double engine government will become triple engine government."
Shiv Sena UBT leader Uddhav Thackeray will convene a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the situation after Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra.
Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said, “The BJP’s dirty tricks department is working on overdrive in Maharashtra. This is not a legitimately elected government, but an ED-facilitated power grab. The Maharashtra government is a product of corruption and sin. The people have very well identified the traitors, corrupt and compromised leaders of Maharashtra and each of them will be taught the lessons of their lifetime in the next elections.On June 29, PM Modi had spoken about corruption. It appears he switched on the washing machine and these leaders are now squeaky clean after this oath taking ceremony."
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi spoke to NCP President Sharad Pawar about the Maharashtra political upheaval following rebellion by Ajit Pawar and his faction.
NCP leader and Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar has called a party meeting on July 5 at Amity College in Bandra. Pawar will send the invites to all the other leaders, including those who are with Sharad Pawar, such as Jitendra Awhad, Jayant Patil, etc, according to reports.
Clyde Crasto, a national spokesperson for the Nationalist Congress Party, said “Party and symbol belongs to Sharad Pawar Saheb". He called the rebellion by Ajit Pawar and other leaders who joined the Eknath Shinde government was not a surprise to the NCP. “This is a not a surprise for us."
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said the BJP-led government at the Centre is “misusing" power. “BJP is carrying out ‘Operation Lotus’…ruining the politics of the country…BJP can do anything for power, they either scare members of other parties using ED & CBI or else will offer them money…people of Maharashtra is condemning this and BJP will never come back to power in this state", he said.
DMK leader TKS Elangovan said the decision by Ajit Pawar to join the BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde) Maharashtra government comes after the opposition parties’ meeting in Patna. “They (BJP) are afraid, and that’s why they want to break opposition parties," he said.
In a huge political upheaval, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday reached Raj Bhawan along with 29 party MLAs, including Hassan Musharraf and Chhagan Bhujbal and joined Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government. Pawar, who was the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Maharashtra Assembly, was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister in Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s cabinet. He will share the post of Maharashtra’s Dy CM along with BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis. Along with Pawar, eight of his NCP colleagues also took oath as Ministers in Maharashtra Cabinet.
Addressing the media after the ceremony, Shinde said, “Now we have 1 Chief Minister and 2 Deputy Chief Ministers. The double-engine government has now become triple engine. For the development of Maharashtra, I welcome Ajit Pawar and his leaders. Ajit Pawar’s experience will help strengthen Maharashtra.”
The fast-paced political developments came after a routine meeting of his supporting MLAs and within hours, the decision was taken to walk out of the NCP.
This afternoon, Pawar, along with several NCP heavyweights, went to Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Ramesh Bais and hand over a letter of support signed by around three-dozen MLAs.
Soon afterwards, Shinde, Fadnavis, BJP state President Chandrashekhar Bawankule and other senior leaders of the ruling alliance also rushed to Raj Bhavan.
Pawar’s visit to Raj Bhawan comes amid rumours of him being upset about being denied the post of party’s state unit chief.
Earlier, Ajit Pawar had offered to resign from the post of Leader of Opposition, seeking an organisational responsibility. The party discussed the matter on Wednesday at the national executive of the party in Delhi and the final decision is expected in two months.