Ajit Pawar News: Sharad Pawar Calls Nephew Ajit's Coup 'Robbery, Not Googly'; Supriya Sule Says 'Let's See How The Story Unfolds'

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said that it is unclear which party will appoint a Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, as the NCP, who previously held the position, no longer has the largest number of MLAs following Ajit Pawar’s mutiny and alleged support of over 40 NCP MLAs. “The full picture is not yet clear. Why was the LoP from NCP? Because they had more MLAs. However, now Congress has 45 MLAs. And as Ajit Pawar has claimed to have 40 MLAs with him, NCP will only have 13 MLAs remaining. The picture will become clear in two to three days," Londhe said.