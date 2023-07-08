Shinde Asked to Resign, Claims Uddhav Faction; Speaker Issues Notice to Sena MLAs | Updates

Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narvekar on Saturday issued notices to MLAs of both factions of Shiv Sena seeking their reply on the issue of disqualification. On the other hand, the Uddhav Thackeray faction moved a letter of urgency before the Supreme Court today seeking an urgent hearing on a petition challenging the ECI order granting party symbol to Eknath Shinde.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray had, on Friday, claimed CM Eknath Shinde has been asked to resign after the NCP merger and that changes could be seen in the Maharastra government. However, CM Shinde stressed that Ajit Pawar’s entry into the Shiv Sena-BJP government in the state posed no threat to him.

Meanwhile, amidst the power struggle within the party with his nephew, Ajit Pawar, NCP founder Sharad Pawar will begin his state-wide tour from Nashik in order to gather support on Saturday. The elder Pawar has called it his mission to rebuild the party from the ground up.

