Shinde Asked to Resign, Claims Uddhav Faction; Speaker Issues Notice to Sena MLAs | Updates

Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narvekar on Saturday issued notices to MLAs of both factions of Shiv Sena seeking their reply on the issue of disqualification. On the other hand, the Uddhav Thackeray faction moved a letter of urgency before the Supreme Court today seeking an urgent hearing on a petition challenging the ECI order granting party symbol to Eknath Shinde.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray had, on Friday, claimed CM Eknath Shinde has been asked to resign after the NCP merger and that changes could be seen in the Maharastra government. However, CM Shinde stressed that Ajit Pawar’s entry into the Shiv Sena-BJP government in the state posed no threat to him.
Meanwhile, amidst the power struggle within the party with his nephew, Ajit Pawar, NCP founder Sharad Pawar will begin his state-wide tour from Nashik in order to gather support on Saturday. The elder Pawar has called it his mission to rebuild the party from the ground up.
Latest Updates in Maharashtra Politics
- Uddhav Thackeray faction on Saturday moved a letter of urgency before the Supreme Court today seeking an urgent hearing on a petition challenging the ECI order granting party symbol to Eknath Shinde.
- Shiv Sena (UBT) alleged that Eknath Shinde is using the party symbol illegally.
- Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Saturday said notices have been issued to 40 MLAs of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and 14 of the Uddhav faction, seeking their replies on disqualification petitions against them.
- “Notice seeking replies on disqualification issued to 40 MLA of Eknath Shinde-Shiv Sena faction, 14 of Uddhav Thackeray faction," Narwekar was quoted by PTI as saying.
- NCP founder Sharad Pawar, in his efforts to rebuild the party from the ground up, will begin his statewide tour from Nashik today to garner support.
- He will visit Nashik, Pune, Solapur and some parts of the Vidarbha region, which are constituencies of Chagan Bhujbal, Dhananjay Mundem and other rebel NCP MLAs.
- Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a meeting with CM Eknath Shinde at his residence late Friday night for the second day in a row. According to sources, the meeting went on for two hours and discussions regarding cabinet expansion were held.
- Speaking to ANI on the rumoured upheaval in the Shinde-led Sena-BJP-NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) government in Maharashtra, Aaditya Thackeray said, “I have heard that CM (Eknath Shinde) has been asked to resign and there might be some change in the government."
- NCP Ajit Pawar-led faction leader Praful Patel on Friday refuted reports of a split in the party and stressed that Ajit Pawar was unanimously appointed as the party president.
- “NCP held a meeting on June 30 in the presence of many MLAs and MLCs at Devgiri. In that meeting, Ajit Pawar was chosen as the leader. He then appointed Praful Patel as the national working president. This is not a split. Legislative and organisations back Ajit Pawar with the majority," he said.
- Patel also went on to say that the National Executive Meeting of the party held by Sharad Pawar in Delhi on Thursday was “not official“.
- Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray met with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his residence ‘Varsha’ in Mumbai.
- Shinde tweeted about the meeting and said the two leaders discussed farm loans in Nashik district, the issues of local residents in the redevelopment of BDD chawls in Mumbai, and the reduction of house prices by state agency CIDCO.
- Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Friday said that NCP rebel leader Ajit Pawar’s entry into the Shinde-led Sena-BJP alliance posed no threats to him.
- Ajit Pawar has himself said that it was Sharad Pawar who had wanted an alliance with the BJP in the past….in 2017, 2019 but did a U-turn later," Shinde told DD News in an interview.
- Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Neelam Gorhe joined the Shinde-faction of the party in the presence of CM Eknath Shinde in Mumbai.