Ajit Pawar's Maha Switch: A Short-Circuit for Opposition’s Sharad ‘Power’ Line & 'Unity'?

After the ‘successful’ Patna meeting for Opposition unity, plans were on with excitement for the Bengaluru session. And then comes the spoiler.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) split from the middle, with Ajit Pawar joining hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to become the deputy CM of Maharashtra.

This is an ominous sign in two ways for the opposition and NCP.

PAWARS’ SPLIT SECOND

Among the Opposition leaders, Sharad Pawar is the tallest and most experienced. Called the Chanakya of politics, Pawar was playing a pivotal role in framing the guidelines for the united front against the BJP. It was also believed that Pawar, with his experience, would be able to negotiate with and also placate the other Opposition leaders.

With this split, many are left wondering whether Sharad Pawar was aware of what was going to happen. And if he could not keep the NCP flock together, then how can he ensure the Opposition remains united?

Shehzad Poonawala of the BJP told News18: “Those who cannot keep their home, family and party together, how can they unite the opposition? They could have kept Ashok Gehlot-Sachin Pilot one, chacha-bhatija one and they couldn’t even keep majhi with them!"

OPTION FOR VOTERS?

The BJP taunt hurts as it adds to the perception that the Opposition doesn’t have the mettle to be together. And if it cannot stay together and clearly the BJP emerges as more attractive, then what is the guarantee that it can be seen as an attractive alternative to the voters?

The Opposition parties like Shiv Sena and Congress have jumped in to attack the BJP for eroding democracy. This charge has certainly been one of the electoral slogans of the Opposition against the BJP. But is this strong enough for the voters to come together against the BJP? Many doubt as the frequent exodus from some Opposition parties such as the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Samajwadi Party (SP) only reiterates the fact that these parties are no longer attractive.

