'Almost All' Oppn Parties to Boycott New Parliament Building Inauguration; BRS Yet to Decide

All opposition parties have decided to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28, said Sanjay Raut on Wednesday, announcing that Shiv Sena (UBT) too will not attend the event.

Some parties like K Chandrashekar Rao’s Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is yet to decide, while Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and N Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP (Telugu Desam Party) and Sukhbir Singh Badal’s Shiromani Akali Dal have confirmed their attendance.

BRS MP K Keshava Rao said, “We have not taken any decision yet. It is unlikely that we will attend but we’ll announce our decision on Thursday." Aam Aadmi Party, Trinamool Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) had also earlier said that they will boycott the inauguration.

Parties that will boycott the event on Sunday include MK Stalin’s Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal, Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi.

News agency ANI had quoted its sources in the Congress as saying that the grand old party is also likely to boycott the inauguration program.

The decision to boycott the inauguration ceremony comes in the wake of demands from the opposition that the president should inaugurate the new building.

“The inauguration of a new Parliament building is a momentous occasion. Despite our belief that the government is threatening democracy, we were open to sinking our differences and marking this occasion," a joint statement of ‘like-minded’ Opposition parties read.

"However, Prime Minister Modi’s decision to inaugurate the new Parliament building by himself, completely sidelining President Murmu, is not only a grave insult but a direct assault on our democracy which demands a commensurate response," the Opposition added.

Date of Inauguration and List of Invitees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will dedicate to the nation the new Parliament building on May 28. Invitations have been sent in both physical and digital forms to the MPs of both Houses.

News agency ANI quoted sources as saying that chief ministers of all the states and Union Territories have been sent the invitation.

“Apart from sitting members of Parliament of both houses, invitations have been sent to former Lok Sabha Speakers and former Rajya Sabha Chairman. All chief ministers have also been invited to attend the inauguration ceremony," sources told ANI on condition of anonymity.

Present deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha, Hariwansh is likely to be present for the ceremony on Sunday. Apart from this, invitations have also been sent to secretaries of all ministries of the Government of India.

Builders of New Parliament Also Invited

The chief architect of the new Parliament building, Bimal Patel and reputed industrialist Ratan Tata have also been invited to the inauguration of the new building.

Tata Projects won the contract to build the new Parliament building, a part of the Centre’s Central Vista redevelopment plans. Tata Projects had beaten Larsen and Toubro. Tata Projects had offered to accomplish the project for Rs 861.9 crore.

Speeches Scheduled for the Occasion

President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar are likely to release congratulatory messages on the occasion of the inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28, news agency ANI quoted sources as saying.

An invitation has also been sent to certain prominent personalities, including film stars and sports persons.

“During the inauguration ceremony, a speech will be delivered by the Lok Sabha Speaker who is essentially the custodian of the Parliament. PM Modi is also expected to deliver a speech on the occasion. All members of Parliament will be seated in the Lok Sabha chamber of the new Parliament building, which can house more than 800 people," sources were quoted.

This is the same chamber which will be used for the joint Parliamentary address during the budget session and other such occasions.