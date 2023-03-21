Amid Bengaluru-Mysore E-way Row, Cong Says of PM Inaugurating New Bengaluru Metro Line Before Completion

Alleging that the KR Puram-Whitefield Metro line work is still going on, Congress has been accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of allegedly going ahead to inaugurate the project for electoral benefit in poll bound state.

PM Modi will be inaugurating the KR Puram-Whitefield metro line on March 25 in Bengaluru. The recently inaugurated Bengaluru-Mysore expressway by PM Modi received severe flak and criticism and also witnessed multiple protests over its inauguration allegedly before completion.

“All trains and tacks have speed limit, if you go above that it might cause accidents. During train test, it was observed that targeted speed does not meet permitted speed then why is Mr Modi inaugurating it?" Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said during a press conference.

“All train have evacuation plan, walkways and emergency doors, a letter records that some of the evacuation walkways are missing. Why are you Inaugurating it Modi? Why are you endangering people of Bengaluru?" he said.

