Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations, WFI Chief's Poetic Dig At BJP's UP Rally

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh is making headlines once again, this time with his speech at the Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda. In his fiery speech on Sunday, Bhushan took a poetic dig at the protesting wrestlers without mentioning them.

Singh, who made some big announcements during this address, began his speech with sentimental lines about love, suffering and betrayal.

“Kabhi ashq, kabhi gham, to kabhi zeher piya jata hai. Tab jakar jamane me jiya jata hai. Yeh mila mujhko mohabbat ka sila, bewafa kehke mera naam liya jata hai. Isko ruswai kahen ki shohrat apni, dabe hontho se mera naam liya jata hai," Bhushan Singh said.

The lines translate to “sometimes you bear tears, sorrow, and sometimes even poison. Only then do you become able to live and face society. This is the reward I have received for my love, they call me unfaithful. Call it notoriety or fame, they take my name with pursed lips."

The BJP leader made the remarks while speaking at the party’s ‘Mahasampark Abhiyan’ for the 2024 elections.

Bhushan, a BJP MP, also announced that he would contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections again from the Kaiserganj constituency amid charges of sexual harassment against him.

He also said the BJP will form a majority government next year.

On being asked about why he was not commenting on the wrestlers’ protest and what was he waiting for, the BJP MP said, “Court ke faisle ka (court’s verdict)."

Singh has remained defiant despite facing possible action from Delhi Police, which has recorded statements of over 200 people in connection with the case against him and will file a chargesheet by June 15.

On Saturday, the protesting wrestlers alleged he was using his influence to put sexual harassment victims under pressure and forcing them to change their statements. They also threatened to resume their stir if decisive action was not taken against the MP by June 15.