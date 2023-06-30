Amid Violence and Negativity, This Differently Abled TMC Candidate Brings Hope To Bengal Politics

Politics is all about might and the upcoming West Bengal Panchayat Election is a testament to that. Violence has taken over Bengal politics as candidates are fighting for a powerful position.

Amidst the violence and negativity, South Dinajpur Hilly TMC candidate is offering much-needed hope and motivation to Bengal politics.

TMC candidate of Chawkmohan from Gram South Dinajpur, Chumki Ghosh is 23. She is 2 feet in height and has a problem with her leg and thus, is considered in a differently-abled category.

People in her village see her as an inspiration and say that she always wanted to work for the people without caring about her physical issues.

Locals say that she never intended to be a part of any politics but her desire to serve the people made her join TMC.

While speaking to News18, Chumki said, “From childhood, I wanted to work for the people. I am highly inspired by Mamata Banerjee as she has done a lot for the people of rural Bengal."

“From Kanyasree to Lakhi Bhandar, she introduced many such policies for rural people. She is my ideal. When I got the opportunity to represent her party, I was more than happy to take it."

Chumki has a problem walking but nowadays starts her polling campaign in the village at 7.30 and ends around noon. Again in the evening, she goes out and appeals for votes.

Her father has a small shop in the Bazar and her mother is a homemaker.

When News18 asked her if her physical problem poses any hindrance to her work, Chumki said, “I have faced lots of difficulties and people even mocked me but I thought that I should turn it into my strength. I will fight in every way and work for people. I will become something one day and help."