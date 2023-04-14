Amit Shah Arrives in Bengal on Two-day Visit Ahead of Rural Polls Next Month

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in West Bengal on Friday on a two-day visit to the state. During the visit, he will hold a public meeting and take stock of the organisational strength of the BJP in the state.

Shah is visiting the state ahead of the rural polls due next month, and the party seeks to strengthen its organisational machinery.

He arrived at the Andal airport in Paschim Bardhaman at around 12:40. He was received by BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, Leader of the Opposition in thWest Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari and other senior BJP leaders.

"Amit Shah Ji is scheduled to hold a public meeting in Birbhum in the afternoon and inaugurate the district party office in Suri. He will come to the city later in the evening. and will visit Dakshineswar temple and offer puja," a senior state BJP leader said.

Advertisement

Later in the evening, he will meet with the state party leaders and take stock of the organisational situation at a city hotel.

Shah’s programme in Bengal is part of BJP’s ’Pravas’ campaign to strengthen its organisation in 144 Lok Sabha seats in the country that it had lost by slender margins in the 2019 general election.

The party won 18 of the total Lok Sabha 42 seats in Bengal in the 2019 elections.

Read all the Latest Politics News here