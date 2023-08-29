'Amit Shah Doesn't Understand Socio-Political Fabric of Telangana': BRS Fumes After Home Minister's Attack

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s rally at Khammam in Telangana has not gone down well with the ruling party.

On the sidelines of a public meeting called ‘Rythu Gosa, BJP Bharosa’ (farmers distress, BJP assurance), Shah attacked the BRS for putting its steering wheel in the hands of MIM. He also came down heavily on the party for ignoring farmers, highlighting what the Narendra Modi government had done for them apart from sanctioning funds for various projects in the state.

Reacting to the allegations, BRS leader Professor Dasoju Srravan said BJP is daydreaming that it will come to power in the state. He also flayed Shah for spreading communal tension.

“I feel ashamed that the minister is trying to create communal divide in a state that has not seen a single riot in the last 10 years. Their understanding of Telangana is lopsided. They do not understand the socio-political fabric of Telangana. They are striking all the wrong chords. We have ‘Ganga Jamuni tehzeeb’ here. This is why in 2018, they lost 118 out of 119 seats. They lost deposits in over 100 seats. They will lose all 119 seats this year," Srravan said.