'Those Rejoicing Are...': Amit Shah Slams 'Entitled Dynasts' After SC Order on ED Chief Tenure

Without taking name of any opposition party, Shah said the ED is an institution which rises beyond any one individual and is focused on achieving its core objective that is to investigate offences of money laundering and violations of foreign exchange laws

Written By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 23:49 IST

New Delhi, India

Shah said the amendments to the CVC Act, which were duly passed by the Parliament, have been upheld. (PTI/File)

As the opposition claims victory over the Centre after the Supreme Court held the third extension granted to the Enforcement Directorate chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra as “illegal", Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said who the ED director is not important because whoever assumes this role will take note of the rampant corruption of a “cozy club of entitled dynasts who have an anti-development mindset".

Taking to Twitter, Shah said the ED is an institution that rises beyond any one individual and is focused on achieving its core objective - i.e. to investigate offences of money laundering and violations of foreign exchange laws.

“Those rejoicing over the Hon’ble SC decision on the ED case are delusional for various reasons: The amendments to the CVC Act, which were duly passed by the Parliament, have been upheld. Powers of the ED to strike at those who are corrupt and on the wrong side of the law remain the same," the Home Minister wrote in a tweet.

“ED is an institution which rises beyond any one individual and is focused on achieving its core objective - i.e. to investigate offences of money laundering and violations of foreign exchange laws. Thus, who the ED director is - that is not important because whoever assumes this role will take note of the rampant corruption of a cozy club of entitled dynasts who have an anti-development mindset," he added.

SC Says ED Chief Sanjay Mishra’s Extension Invalid

The extension of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) chief is invalid, said the Supreme Court on Tuesday. The court mentioned that Chief Sanjay Mishra can head ED till July 31.

the Supreme Court, however, affirmed the amendments in the DSPE and CVC Act, giving the Centre the power to extend the tenure of a CBI chief and ED director by a possible three years beyond their mandatory two-year term.

Sanjay Mishra got an extension of one year in November 2022. His tenure as ED Director was to expire in November this year.

Questioning the Centre’s decision to grant a third extension to Enforcement Directorate (ED) Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra, the Supreme Court in May this year asked the government if there is no competent person in the entire agency.

The apex court asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, “Is there no competent person in the entire agency and can one person be so indispensable?"

The bench, also comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sanjay Karol, queried Mehta, “What will happen to the agency post-2023 when he does retire?"

Big Win of Justice & Truth, Slap on Govt’s Face: Congress

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said the SC ruling is a big win of justice and truth.

“We have always said that PM has misused agencies like ED against political opponents. The way ED harassed the opposition, democracy has weakened. All this has been proved today," he said.

    • Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, said the verdict is is a slap on the government’s face. “The motive to give an extension has been questioned by the Supreme Court verdict," he said.

    first published: July 11, 2023, 20:36 IST
    last updated: July 11, 2023, 23:49 IST
