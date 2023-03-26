Home » Politics » Amit Shah to Attend Slew of Programmes in Poll-bound Karnataka Today

Amit Shah to Attend Slew of Programmes in Poll-bound Karnataka Today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah would hoist a 103 ft high national flag and inaugurate the 'Gorata Shaheed Smarak' and memorial of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Gorata ground in Bidar district on Sunday.

March 26, 2023

Shah will also attend an event organised by the 'Non-Resident Gujarati Samaj' in the evening. (PTI Photo)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to attend several programmes in poll-bound Karnataka on Sunday, starting with hosting a 103 ft high national flag and inaugurating the ‘Gorata Shaheed Smarak’ and memorial of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Gorata ground in Bidar district.

The senior BJP leader will then fly to Gabbur in Raichur district where he will address a public meeting and participate in an inauguration and foundation laying programme in the afternoon.

Shah will also attend an event organised by the ‘Non-Resident Gujarati Samaj’ in the evening.

Later, in an apparent move to woo the two dominant communities, Lingayatas and Vokkaligas, the BJP leader will unveil the statues of 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara and the founder of Bengaluru city ‘Nadaprabhu’ Kempegowda on the ‘Vidhana Soudha’ premises.

Shah will also attend the BJP’s core committee meeting in Karnataka.

(With PTI inputs)

