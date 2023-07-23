Amit Shah Lays Foundation for 108-feet Lord Ram Statue in AP's Kurnool

Trends :Parliament Monsoon SessionMaharashtra PoliticsRajendra GudhaPM ModiGyanvapi Mosque Survey
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday virtually laid the foundation stone for a 108-feet tall statue of Lord Ram, which once built is expected to be the country’s tallest, in Kurnool town of Andhra Pradesh.

Shah hoped that the statue will “immerse" Kurnool with emotion and devotion towards Lord Ram.

“Laid the foundation stone for a 108-foot-tall statue of Prabhu Shri Ramachandra Ji, to be built by Shri Raghavendra Swami Mutt at Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh," Shah tweeted.

    • He also wished that the colossal statue will inspire people to remain unwavering in their commitment to India’s rich and timeless civilizational values.

