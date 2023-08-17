Amit Shah Holds Meet With BJP MPs From Parl's Home Panel To Explain 3 Criminal Bills

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held an informal meeting with MPs from the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), who are also members of the standing committee of home affairs in New Delhi.

The meeting was held to explain the developments related to the bills introduced in the Lok Sabha during Parliament’s monsoon session this year by the home ministry, sources told CNN-News18.

On the last day of the last monsoon session of Parliament, Shah had introduced three bills in the Lok Sabha to replace three criminal laws.

These included the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill 2023, The Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita Bill, 2023 which will replace The Code Of Criminal Procedure and The Bharatiya Sakshaya Bill, 2023, which will replace The Indian Evidence Bill.

These bills were referred to the standing committee for scrutiny. Now, the committee has nearly three months to submit its report before the next session.

According to sources, Shah explained the relevance and importance behind these bills, and how it was done to ensure speedy justice to those who have been fighting cases in courts and languishing in jails for years together.

Shah has held over 150 meetings with various stakeholders, including states over bills and has requested the panel for an “extensive scrutiny," sources added.

“What is the basis on which the colonial laws were made? But the intent of the Modi government to bring this bill is very clear. Justice must be delivered in a time bound manner," a source said quoting the home minister.

The sources also say that Shah could further meet MPs from other political parties who are a part of this Parliamentary panel in the coming days.