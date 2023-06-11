Trends :Twitter India RowNews18 ImpactBengal Panchayat PollsAmit ShahMP Polls
Amit Shah Pitches for Tamilian as PM, Claims DMK Didn't Let Kamaraj, Moopanar Rise

Amit Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu against backdrop of 2024 Lok Sabha election, was addressing a closed door party office bearers meeting at Chennai

Published By: Debalina Dey

IANS

Last Updated: June 11, 2023, 23:57 IST

Chennai, India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that a Tamil from a poor family should become the Prime Minister of India, party sources said.

Amit Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu against backdrop of 2024 Lok Sabha election, was addressing a closed door party office bearers meeting at Chennai.

Taking a dig at DMK and its late patriarch M. Karunanidhi, he said that senior Congress leaders from Tamil Nadu like K. Kamaraj and G.K. Moopanar had the potential to become Prime Minister but Karunanidhi scuttled their chances.

    • The call for a Tamil Prime Minister by Amit Shah is seen as move to corner the DMK which has said that it will win all 39 Lok Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu and also the only seat of Puducherry.

    The ‘Tamil Prime Minister’ remarks come against the backdrop of the BJP’s outreach to Tamil Nadu as evinced by it taking the Sengol from Thiruvaduthurai Adheenam and Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself installing it inside the new parliament building.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

    first published: June 11, 2023, 23:44 IST
    last updated: June 11, 2023, 23:57 IST
