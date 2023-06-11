Amit Shah Pitches for Tamilian as PM, Claims DMK Didn't Let Kamaraj, Moopanar Rise

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that a Tamil from a poor family should become the Prime Minister of India, party sources said.

Amit Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu against backdrop of 2024 Lok Sabha election, was addressing a closed door party office bearers meeting at Chennai.

Taking a dig at DMK and its late patriarch M. Karunanidhi, he said that senior Congress leaders from Tamil Nadu like K. Kamaraj and G.K. Moopanar had the potential to become Prime Minister but Karunanidhi scuttled their chances.