Madhya Pradesh Elections 2023: Amit Shah Presents BJP Govt's 'Report Card', Says MP No More 'BIMARU' State

Ahead of the crucial assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday released the BJP government’s ‘report card’ from 2003-2023 for the state of Madhya Pradesh, which was once a stronghold of the Congress.

Highlighting the development work done by his party, Shah said that the BJP government in these years successfully removed the BIMARU category (laggard) tag from the state.

“Madhya Pradesh came into existence in 1956 and since then, except for five-six years, Congress ruled the state till 2003, but the state remained BIMARU during their regime," PTI quoted Shah as saying.

“However, the BJP government has successfully brought the state out of the BIMARU tag and put it on the path of development by implementing various welfare schemes," he added.

Advertisement

The home minister presented the progress report of Madhya Pradesh for the last 20 years at a function in Bhopal. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, MP BJP president VD Sharma and state Home Minister Narottam Mishra were also present at the event.

The tag ‘BIMARU’ is often in the political scenario to refer to Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. This implies that these states lagged in terms of economic growth, health care, education, and other indices.

The senior BJP leader also demanded that the opposition Congress should also give an account of their work and progress to the people of the state card after ruling Madhya Pradesh for nearly 53 years.

During the Congress regime, the state was lagging on all fronts, including power, water and roads, but the BJP government made a tremendous turnaround in all these spheres, he added.