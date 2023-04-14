Trends :Ajit Pawar And Maha EarthquakeKarnataka ElectionsNandini vs AmulUddhav ThackeraySatyapal Malik
Home » Politics » Amit Shah to Address 'Booth Maha Sammelan' in Rajasthan on April 15

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: April 14, 2023, 18:44 IST

Rajasthan, India

Shah is scheduled to address the booth presidents at Bharatpur College ground at 2.30 pm, party sources said. . (PTI File Photo)
Shah is scheduled to address the booth presidents at Bharatpur College ground at 2.30 pm, party sources said. . (PTI File Photo)

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah will address a ‘Booth Maha Sammelan’ in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district on Saturday.

Shah is scheduled to address the booth presidents at Bharatpur College ground at 2.30 pm, party sources said.

BJP state president CP Joshi, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rajendra Rathore, state general secretary Bhajan Lal, division incharge Mukesh Dadhich and district president Rishi Bansal were among the leaders who visited the programme site and reviewed the preparations for the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Saurabh Verma

first published: April 14, 2023, 18:44 IST
last updated: April 14, 2023, 18:44 IST
