Trends :Centre's Ordinance Threat to Sharad PawarSachin PilotMaharashtra PoliticsBihar Municipal Election Results
Home » Politics » Amit Shah to Address Public Meeting in Odisha on June 17

Amit Shah to Address Public Meeting in Odisha on June 17

The party's Odisha unit general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan said Shah, during his scheduled one-day visit, will participate in the 'Maha Jansampark Abhiyan' in Dhenkanal

Advertisement

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: June 11, 2023, 10:36 IST

Bhubaneswar, India

Amit Shah will address a public meeting in Dhenkanal, a senior BJP leader said. (File Photo/ PTI)
Amit Shah will address a public meeting in Dhenkanal, a senior BJP leader said. (File Photo/ PTI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Odisha on June 17 and address a public meeting in Dhenkanal, a senior BJP leader said.

The party’s Odisha unit general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan said Shah, during his scheduled one-day visit, will participate in the ‘Maha Jansampark Abhiyan’ in Dhenkanal.

Some other senior leaders will also visit the state as part of the BJP’s nationwide mass outreach campaign, which is being held to mark the completion of nine years of the NDA government at the Centre, Harichandan said on Saturday.

Party sources said BJP president J P Nadda is also expected to visit the state on June 22 to take part in the campaign.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Tamannaah Bhatia, Suhail Nayyar, Samvedna Suwalka & Sayan Banerjee On Their Show Jee Karda-EXCLUSIVE
  • Kangana Ranaut Takes An Indirect, But Apparent, Dig At Ranbir Kapoor & Karan Johar - Yet Again
  • Tamannaah Bhatia, Suhail Nayyar, Samvedna Suwalka & Sayan Banerjee On Their Show Jee Karda-EXCLUSIVE
  • Kiara Promotes SPKK With Sid's Mom By Her Side | Ranbir Schools A Pap | Tejasswi Prakash's Birthday
  • Parineeti Chopra & Fiance Raghav Chadha To Opt For Cousin Priyanka Chopra's Wedding Venue For D-Day?

    • The state BJP has chalked out a massive public outreach programme, which will include rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Shah and Nadda.

    Union ministers Giriraj Singh, Arjun Munda, and Ashwini Vaishnaw are also expected to attend various programmes across the state, another BJP leader said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: June 11, 2023, 10:36 IST
    last updated: June 11, 2023, 10:36 IST
    Read More