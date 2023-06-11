Amit Shah to Address Public Meeting in Odisha on June 17

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Odisha on June 17 and address a public meeting in Dhenkanal, a senior BJP leader said.

The party’s Odisha unit general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan said Shah, during his scheduled one-day visit, will participate in the ‘Maha Jansampark Abhiyan’ in Dhenkanal.

Some other senior leaders will also visit the state as part of the BJP’s nationwide mass outreach campaign, which is being held to mark the completion of nine years of the NDA government at the Centre, Harichandan said on Saturday.

Party sources said BJP president J P Nadda is also expected to visit the state on June 22 to take part in the campaign.