Amit Shah to Address Public Meeting in Telangana on Sunday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be addressing a public rally at Chevella near here on April 23, BJP sources said on Saturday.

His visit is part of ‘Parliament Prabhas Yojana’ programme, they said.

Shah is likely to meet some of the key members of blockbuster ‘RRR’ movie team during his visit. The BJP leader is expected to felicitate the film crew for winning the coveted Oscar award.

The ‘Naatu Naatu’ song of ‘RRR’ won the Academy Award in the Best Original Song category at this year’s event.

A senior party leader said Shah always tries to meet with celebrities wherever he goes and as part of that the minister met actors Junior NTR and Nithin, among others during his earlier visits last year.

BJP sources said the saffron party will work with increased focus in Telangana and step up its campaign once the Assembly polls are over in neighbouring Karnataka on May 10.

The political one-upmanship between the ruling BRS and BJP has reached new heights during recent times with the war of words between the two parties becoming almost a daily affair.

The BJP has been making efforts to emerge as the alternative to BRS and the national party has had reasonable success in a couple of Assembly bypolls and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election during the last three years.

