Amit Shah to Pay Multiple Visits To West Bengal in June, Hold Meetings with BJP Top Brass

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to pay multiple visits to West Bengal in June. Quoting BJP insiders, a News18 report said top party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda will attend a series of meetings in the coming months in preparation for the Lok Sabha election 2024. The dates for Amit Shah’s visit to the state are not finalised yet. Sources added that the upcoming Panchayat polls in West Bengal will also be on the agenda of these meetings.

When Amit Shah addressed a ‘Sabha’ in West Bengal’s Suri last month, he urged party workers to work hard to ensure BJP gets at least 35 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Since it is not an easy target, Shah has taken it upon himself to closely monitor Bengal which will be a big boost for party workers at the ground level.

According to sources, BJP has identified 24 ‘tough’ seats in the state and these will be one of the agendas of the meetings among the top brass. The responsibility of these seats has been given to various senior leaders. BJP leader from Tripura, Prathima Bhowmick has been given the Birbhum Diamond Harbour, Mathurapur and Jooynagar seats.

As part of full-fledged preparations for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, BJP leaders have also started wall-writing. “Party won 18 seats in the state in 2019. We have to hold those and win more in the next election. Amit Shah keeping a close eye on the situation in West Bengal will help us in every way," a BJP leader told News18.

Meanwhile, TMC leaders opined that PM Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda visited West Bengal multiple times in 2021 also, but it bore no results.