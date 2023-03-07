Amit Shah to Visit Tripura Today, to Hold Meeting With Saha

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Tripura on Tuesday, a day before the swearing-in ceremony of the Manik Saha led BJP government in the northeastern state, a senior party leader said.

Shah will hold meeting with Saha and other senior party leaders after his arrival, he said.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji is arriving today from Guwahati. He is scheduled to hold meeting with Manik Saha and other senior party leaders", BJP Tripura unit chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty told PTI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union Ministers and Chief Ministers of BJP ruled states are expected to attend the oath taking ceremony of BJP 2.0 government in Tripura on Wednesday, he said.

Saha was unanimously elected as the leader of BJP legislature party on Monday and will take oath as the new Chief Minister of Tripura at the Vivekananda Ground here on Wednesday.

The BJP had won 32 seats in the 60-member Tripura Assembly while its alliance partner IPFT had won one seat in the recently concluded elections.

