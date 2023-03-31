‘Amritpal Should Go to Pak, Like in 1984’: Akali MP’s ‘Advice’ to Fugitive Khalistani Sympathiser

Lok Sabha MP Simranjit Singh Mann said fugitive Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh should take refuge in Pakistan. Referring to the anti-Sikh riots of 1984, he said “we went to Pakistan in 1984 too".

According to reports, the Shiromani Akali Dal leader said the radical preacher should not surrender, but flee to the neighbouring country that has long shared a troubled relationship with India.

“He shouldn’t surrender, he should cross the Ravi and go to Pakistan," Simranjit was quoted in a report published by India Today. “We went to Pakistan in 1984 too…"

Simranjit further said if Amritpal managed to cross over to Pakistan, it would be “justified by Sikh history" as his life was in danger and the government was “oppressing us (Sikhs)".

His comments refer to the anti-Sikh riots in 1984 following Operation Blue Star at Amritsar’s Golden Temple and the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards. Even back then, those involved in Operation Blue Star, had said Pakistan would have helped Khalistani separatists by giving them sanctuary and recognising a separate country.

Amritsar’s Akali Dal chief, Simranjit’s statement came as the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) took out a rally on Friday in a bid to press the Punjab government to release “innocent Sikh youths" arrested during a police crackdown on Amritpal Singh and his outfit Waris Punjab De. The apex gurdwara body also sought to revoke charges under the National Security Act (NSA) against some persons.

Led by its SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami, the procession marched from the headquarters to the district administration complex. The members submitted a memorandum to additional deputy commissioner Surinder Singh, which included the demand for the release of “innocent Sikh youths" arrested during the crackdown.

The Punjab government has told the Akal Takht, the supreme temporal body of Sikhs, that almost all the people taken into preventive custody – 348 out of 360 – have been released. The Akal Takht jathedar’s personal secretary Jaspal Singh said the government has informed them the rest will be released soon.

‘Akal Takht immutable, govts keep coming and going’

Earlier this week, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann hit out at Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh for “provoking" people through an ultimatum to the state government to release all Sikh youths. The jathedar responded that he had the right and duty to speak out, and he also condemned the state government for invoking the stringent NSA against some of those held.

On Friday, Dhami slammed the chief minister for his comments against the jathedar. “Bhagwant Mann’s comment on jathedar sahib is a direct challenge to the dignity of Sri Akal Takht Sahib and the Sikh community. He should immediately apologise to the Sikh community for this disregard," he said, adding that the Akal Takht was immutable while the governments “keep coming and going".

“The chief minister should not forget Sri Akal Takht Sahib is not the name of a building, it is the true Takht established by Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib, the sixth Sikh Guru, in the light of a principle and thought. The Mughals, the British, and the governments of the time tried to bend it, but had to give up in front of this principle blessed by the Guru. Today’s governments are also making such a big mistake," Dhami said.

Search for Amritpal expanded

Punjab Police, meanwhile, expanded its search for Amritpal on Friday to ‘deras’ and other possible hideouts in Hoshiarpur district, where some suspects had abandoned their car following a chase three days ago. Police sources said barricades have been placed at key choke points and a thorough search of all vehicles in Marnaian and nearby villages was underway. They said police officials were also searching deras, residential places, small rooms set up near tube wells and even shelter for animals in several villages.

The radical preacher has been on the run since March 18. He has, however, appeared in two purported videos and an audio clip released on social media in the last three days. In the latest video, he has asserted he was not a fugitive and would soon appear before the world. In the audio clip, he debunked speculation he was negotiating his surrender and nudged the Akal Takht for the second time to summon a Sarbat Khalsa congregation to discuss issues related to the Sikh community.

(With PTI inputs)

