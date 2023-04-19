Andhra CM Jagan Reddy Decides to Move to Visakhapatnam, Announces Development Projects

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday announced that he will be relocating to Visakhapatnam in September as part of decentralising administration in the state.

He said, “I am also decided to shift my family to Visakhapatnam in September. I will discharge my duties from here."

Reddy laid the foundation stone for the Rs 4,362 crore Mulapeta Port, which is expected to provide employment to 25,000 people and handle exports and imports for multiple states. He also initiated projects such as the Rs 360 crore fishing harbor at Budagatlapalem, Rs 176.35 crore Vamsadhara Lift Irrigation Project, and Rs 300 crore Mahendratanaya offshore Reservoir Project.

Addressing the public after the ground-breaking ceremonies, he shared his vision for the region’s transformation, stating that the Mulapeta Port and other developments would turn local villages into thriving cities like Mumbai and Chennai.

“The North Andhra region remained backward for several decades despite the area being rich with the waters of the Vamsadhara and Nagavali rivers," he said, adding, “The Mulapeta Port, which is expected to be completed in two years, would encourage the growth of ancillary industries in the surrounding areas and would provide employment to the local youth."

The Mulapeta Port will be built on 1,250 acres with an annual capacity of 23.5 million tonnes and four loading and unloading berths for handling various cargo types.

The Chief Minister expressed hopes that its capacity would eventually reach 100 million tonnes.

Reddy also announced upcoming foundation stone laying events for Bhogarpuram airport, Adani Data Centre, and the Tribal University at Saluru.

He mentioned that establishing four new medical colleges and a tribal engineering college in the region would cater to the local population’s medical needs and improve the lives of tribal youth.

Responding to a request from local MLC D Srinivas, the Chief Minister sanctioned Rs 70 crore for a drinking water project aimed at providing safe water to 49 villages in Santhabommali Mandal.

