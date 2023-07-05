Andhra CM Jagan Reddy Meets PM Modi, Shah and Sitharaman Over Pending State Issues

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed pending state projects. He also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here.

In an hour-long meeting with the prime minister, Reddy talked about various pending issues related to state bifurcation, the Polavaram irrigation project, construction of a steel plant in YSR Kadapa district, and financial assistance for new medical colleges, among others, sources said.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said, "Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Shri @ysjagan met Prime Minister @narendramodi." It also posted a picture of the meeting.