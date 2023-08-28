Andhra CM Jagan Reddy slams Chandrababu Naidu, Says 'He Plays Politics Over Tragedies'

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday alleged that Telugu Desam Party - TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu plays politics over tragedy and death of people.

Speaking at a public meeting in Chittoor’s Nagari, the chief minister targeted the opposition leader over the recent violence that broke out in Punganur on August 4.

“TDP leaders were stocking up their car with weapons, they arrived at the scene and began creating a ruckus by throwing stones and bottles at police officials. The police advised Chandrababu and his party men to take the rally on the permitted route. But, they violated the police instructions and attacked 48 police officers. They wanted to provoke them to open fire. If any unfortunate incident happens they want to make politics out of even with dead bodies," Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

Also Read | AP: Lord Simhadri Appanna Temple Receives Rs 100 Crore Cheque, Donor’s Account Holds Only Rs 17

Advertisement

Further, criticising Chandrababu Naidu’s political style and drawing attention to his past betrayal in backstabbing NTR, Reddy highlighted how Naida used his name during the commemoration of the Rs 100 coin.

Later, Jagan Mohan Reddy released Rs 680 Cr financial assistance under ‘Jagananna Vidya Deevena’ which is a 100% fee reimbursement’ benefit to help 9,32,235 students pursuing engineering, medicine, Polytechnic and ITI students, for the quarter April-June 2023.

Reddy said that his government in the last 4 years released over Rs 11,000 crore under the Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme, benefitting 26.98 lakh students.

He also stated that the distribution of digital tablets to students of class 8 contributed to the digitalisation of education with IFPs from class 6, the introduction of English medium, bi-lingual textbooks, and Byju’s content has improved the quality of education and facilities in government schools.

“While TOEFL training will help students improve communication skills, the introduction of job-oriented curriculum and verticals in higher education will help students face the competition in the job market at the national and international levels," the chief minister said, adding that soon students will also be able to pursue courses containing IB syllabus.

Advertisement

During the event, the chief minister laid foundation stones for a model police station and a boys’ residential school and inaugurated a 100-bed hospital.