Home » Politics » Andhra CM Jagan Reddy's Uncle Arrested in Vivekananda Reddy Murder Case

Andhra CM Jagan Reddy's Uncle Arrested in Vivekananda Reddy Murder Case

Vivekanand Reddy, former Lok Sabha MP of the YSR Congress Party, was found dead at his residence in Pulivendula in 2019 just before the state assembly elections

Curated By: Kavya Mishra

News18.com

Last Updated: April 16, 2023, 10:47 IST

Pulivendla (Pulivendula), India

Former Andhra Pradesh minister Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy. (Image Source: PTI file)

YS Bhaskar Reddy, the uncle of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, was arrested in connection with a murder case by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday.

Bhaskar Reddy is an accused in the murder case of former MP Vivekananda Reddy. The case was initially being probed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department but was later handed over to the Central anti-crime agency after a High Court order.

The accused is the brother of former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh late YS Rajasekhara Reddy and uncle of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.

For the unversed, Vivekananda Reddy, former Lok Sabha MP of the YSR Congress Party, was found dead at his residence in Pulivendula in 2019 just before the state assembly election indicating a political ploy.

first published: April 16, 2023, 10:40 IST
last updated: April 16, 2023, 10:47 IST
