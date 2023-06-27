Andhra Pradesh: Mysterious Death of Jr NTR Fan Sparks Outrage, Ex-CM Naidu Alleges Role of YSRCP Members

The mysterious death of a hardcore fan of Telugu superstar Jr NTR aka Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr has taken a political turn on Tuesday, with former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandra Banu Naidu hinting towards the involvement of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) members in the matter.

Shyam, a fan of Jr NTR passed away under suspicious circumstances in Chintaluru of Andhra’s East Godavari district. The youngster’s death has been dubbed as suicide, according to a report by Deccan Chronicle.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic and untimely demise of Shyam in Chintaluru, EG District. The suspicious circumstances surrounding his death are alarming. I strongly urge for a thorough investigation into this matter, ensuring justice is served. It has been alleged that YSRCP members are involved. Their involvement must be probed impartially. Let’s ensure transparency prevails and justice is served", Naidu tweeted with the hashtag ‘WeWantJusticeForShyamNTR’.