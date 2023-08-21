Andhra Pradesh Villagers Welcome Chandrababu Naidu With Garland Made Of 3,000 Sweets

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu recently visited the Konaseema district in Andhra Pradesh. On Sunday morning, Chandrababu Naidu was welcomed with open arms in the Godavari districts. At the Ravulapalem crossroads, the former Andhra Pradesh CM was greeted with a huge garland made of almost 3,000 putharekulu, a unique sweet treat from the Godavari regions. In the past, flower garlands, gajamala garlands, cashew garlands and similar garlands were given to political leaders on many occasions.

This is, however, the first time that a garland made of putharekulu was used to welcome a political leader. As Chandrababu Naidu’s car approached the region, a crane was used to suspend the garland from the air to welcome him. This gesture of using 3000 sweets to make a garland welcoming the TDP chief has become the talk of the town with clips of the same being shared on social media.

After completing the two-day tour of the Konaseema district, Chandrababu reached Amalapuram. Along the way, TDP leaders, workers and people extended a warm welcome to the party leader. Along with former CM late Nandamuri Tarakarama Rao (NTR), Chandrababu also paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar by garlanding their statues.