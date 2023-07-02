Anurag Thakur Meets Shikhar Dhawan, Aman Gupta as Part of BJP's Outreach Efforts

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday met cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and businessman Aman Gupta as part of outreach efforts of the BJP. Thakur met Gupta, the co-founder of boAt, a consumer electronics company, and apprised him of the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government to encourage entrepreneurs in the country.

"Today Indian brands are making their way into the world markets due to strong leadership of its founders and policies of the Modi government," Thakur said after meeting Gupta.

Thakur also sought support of Gupta and the business community for the government. The Union Sports Minister also met Dhawan to let him know about the initiatives taken by the Modi government in the field of sports.