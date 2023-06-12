Trends :Senthil BalajiTamil Nadu Drama LiveShinde-FadnavisBJP-AIADMK Tie-UpState, Lok Sabha Polls
AP CM Jagan Questions BJP's Support, Foresees TDP's Demise

CM Jagan emphasized his government's revolutionary reforms in the education system over the past four years, underscoring their commitment to providing quality education to students in government schools

Reported By: Ramana Kumar PV

News18.com

Last Updated: June 12, 2023, 19:43 IST

Telangana, India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (News18)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed his distrust towards the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and speculated the eventual shutdown of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Addressing a gathering during the launch of the fourth phase of the Jagannanna Vidya Kanuka kits distribution program in Krosuru, Palnadu district, CM Jagan stated, “You, the people, have given me courage and confidence. Unlike the TDP, which relies on support from questionable sources and other political parties, I do not seek backing from any political party. As long as I have your support and the blessings of the almighty, I fear nothing."

CM Jagan emphasized his government’s revolutionary reforms in the education system over the past four years, underscoring their commitment to providing quality education to students in government schools.

He highlighted the distribution of Jagannanna Vidya Kanuka kits to students on the first day of school, stating that the scheme had incurred a cost of Rs. 3,366 crore.

Addressing the students, CM Jagan assured them, “Each of you has received kits worth Rs. 2,400. You have nothing to worry about in terms of study material."

The state has set an example for the country with its implementation of numerous schemes and programs in the education sector, making it a role model, claimed CM Jagan.

The distribution of 43,10,165 kits worth Rs. 1,042.53 crore to students in classes 1 to 10 for the current academic year has been completed, as per officials.

During the event, CM Jagan spent quality time with students in a model school, sitting alongside them on their benches and patiently interacting with them.

    • He even made a surprise visit to the backbenchers and engaged in conversation with them. Additionally, he laid the foundation stone for various development projects worth Rs. 217 crore in the Pedakurapadu Assembly Constituency.

    first published: June 12, 2023, 19:36 IST
    last updated: June 12, 2023, 19:43 IST
