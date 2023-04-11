Approach BCCI Sec Jay Shah, 'Your Friend's Son,' For IPL Tickets: Udhayanidhi Stalin tells AIADMK

In a backhanded compliment underscoring the AIADMK’s closeness with the BJP, the Tamil Nadu Sport Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said the AIADMK should approach BCCI Secretary Jay Shah to get tickets for the ongoing IPL games.

Udhay Stalin’s comments were a response to former AIADMK minister SP Velumani, who pointed to the unavailability of tickets now for MLAs, which was not the case during the AIADMK rule.

“Who is coordinating the IPL? It is the BCCI. Your friend Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah is the head of BCCI. They won’t listen to us. You have to ask them to issue at least 5 tickets for each MLA…," Stalin said.

The AIADMK whip Velumani in the State Assembly said when the AIADMK was in power passes for the IPL Matches held in Chennai were issued to the MLAs.

Rebutting this claim, Udayanidhi Stalin said: “After four years, matches are being held in Chennai Chepauk Stadium only now. With my own money I am buying tickets for 150 cricket players from my constituency to make them watch."

Earlier in the day, PMK MLA Venkateswaran urged the Tamil Nadu Government to ban CSK ( Chennai Super Kings) as the team does not have any players hailing from Tamil Nadu.

“Even though there are many talented players in Tamil Nadu, CSK doesn’t even have one native player. However, the management earns huge commercial profits by advertising to the people of Tamil Nadu as this is the ‘Tamil Nadu team.’ The CSK team which doesn’t give prominence to Tamil players should be banned," Venkateswaran said.

