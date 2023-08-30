‘Are Uddhav, Sanjay Raut Pakistani Agents’? Nitesh Rane Slams Sena UBT Leaders for Remark on Ram Temple

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has called Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray and MP Sanjay Raut “Pakistani agents" in response to the latter’s statement that the trains for the Ram Temple’s inauguration in Ayodhya may be attacked.

In a video statement, Rane said, “All Indians are eagerly waiting for the opening ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. On one hand, thousands of Ram devotees would be attending the event, on the other hand, Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut are making such comments just to create riots. Sanjay Raut and Uddhav Thackeray are seen making controversial statements when it comes to any Hindu festival. However, they do not say anything during Haj or Muslim festivals. Are Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut Pakistani agents?"

Further, Rane criticised Thackeray by saying, “If you see his past, he has always provoked people. In 2004, at a meeting held at Matoshree, (Uddhav Thackeray’s residence), he asked his party workers to provoke the riots in the state. I have raised this issue many times but no-one from their party has dared to comment. A few years ago, Thackeray’s personal assistant Milind Narvekar and former UBT leader from Pune Neelam Gorhe had faced a police inquiry for attempting to create riot-like situation in Pune. The police had got some call records also. Shiv Sena MP Dharyashil Mane recently had made a statement that when the riots took place in Sangli district in western Maharashtra a few years, Raut was behind them."