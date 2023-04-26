BJP MLA Tsering Lhamu Announces to Donate Her Entire Tenure Salary to Itanagar-based Shelter Home

Tsering Lhamu, the BJP MLA from Lumla constituency in Tawang district in Arunachal Pradesh, has announced to donate her entire MLA tenure salary to Deepak Nabam Living Home (DNLH), a shelter home in Itanagar for the destitute people and those facing mental and physical challenges.

The MLA said she learned about the shelter home from her cousin and decided to visit the place. After visiting, she found that the shelter lacks basic facilities and residents are in dire need of help and support.

Speaking to the media, Lhamu said, “After the death of my husband Jambey Tashi, I was keen to visit homes for the destitute and those with mental and physical challenges…When I got my first salary as MLA, I arranged food items, loaded them in vehicles, and went to the shelter home to donate."

She also donated Rs 2 lakh to the organisation for immediate needs. “I have decided to contribute the entire salary which may be received as an MLA tenure to the Deepak Nabam Living Home for the cause of humanity’s suffering."

Deepak Nabam, the owner of DNLH, has expressed gratitude for Lhamu’s contribution and said it has boosted the morale of the staff members. “She has generously contributed a cash amount of Rs 2 lakh and further officially announced to donate her MLA tenure monthly salaries to our unprivileged inmates’ home Senki Park Itanagar," he said.

Lhamu is the wife of the late Jambey Tashi, a former MLA who was actively involved in social activities and had served as an Anchal Samiti member since 2001. Tashi was a three-time BJP MLA from Lumla constituency in Tawang district and the elder brother of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

