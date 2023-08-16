'Thanks But...': Kejriwal Misses Manish Sisodia In Birthday Post; Says Ex-Minister Jailed In 'False Case'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is celebrating his birthday on Wednesday. As the Aam Aadmi Party convenor received wishes from across the country on his 55th birthday, he missed his party colleague and former minister Manish Sisodia, who is currently lodged in jail in connection with an alleged liquor policy scam.

Kejriwal said Sisodia is in jail “in a false case" and pledged to work towards providing the best quality education to every child born in India- a task close to Delhi’s former deputy CM’s heart.

“Today is my birthday. Many people are sending their wishes. Thank you so much! But I miss Manish. He is in jail in a false case," the chief minister posted on X, formally Twitter.

“Lets all take a pledge today — that we will do everything within our means to provide best quality education to every child born in India. That will lay the foundation for a strong India. That will help in realising our dream of making India no 1. That will also make Manish happy," he added.

Sisodia was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 9, after the CBI arrested him on February 26 in connection to corruption and money laundering cases related to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister received birthday messages from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena, and others.

The AAP also wished Kejriwal on his special day by calling him the “man who invented zero electricity bills" and “the champ who made us believe that Indian government schools can compete with top-notch private schools".

Taking to X, the party said, “Happy Birthday to the leader who made basic necessities like education, healthcare, electricity, & water the pillars of our political discourse. Happy Birthday to the brave soul who ditched his comfortable job to change the Politics of India. Happy Birthday to the son of the soil who is always thinking of the last man in the queue."