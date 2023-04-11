As Pilot Observes Fast, Gehlot Releases Video of Vision to Make Rajasthan Top State by 2030

As Congress leader Sachin Pilot observed a fast here Tuesday demanding action from his own government over cases of alleged corruption during the BJP’s term, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot released a video on his vision to make Rajasthan the top state by 2030.

“I have decided that I have to make Rajasthan the top state by 2030. To realise this dream, I have brought schemes in the last four budgets and in this year’s ‘Bachat, Rahat and Badhat’ Budget that no other state has," the chief minister said in Hindi in the video.

Despite a warning issued to him by the Congress, Pilot, a former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan, observed his daylong fast at the Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur.

In his video, Gehlot spoke about various schemes of his government, including the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme, subsidised LPG cylinders and accident insurance of Rs 10 lakh among others.

The chief minister said Rajasthan’s progress is being hindered by the rising inflation, and the schemes of the state government are aimed at providing relief to the people.

He added that a lot of work has to be done to make ‘Mission 2030’ successful.

“The first step towards the mission was this year’s ‘Bachat, Rahat and Badhat’ Budget. Today, I am taking the next step. From April 24, thousands of inflation relief camps will be organised in the entire state so that people get the benefits of the state government schemes," Gehlot said.

“Many more historic decisions have been taken to give relief to the people of Rajasthan from inflation, save their money and these savings of today will benefit our future generations," he added.

The chief minister appealed to people to go to the inflation relief camps and get themselves registered to take advantage of 10 important schemes of the government.

An official spokesperson said the inflation relief camps would be organised from April 24 to June 30. The general public and people from deprived sections will be linked to the state government schemes according to their eligibility, he added.

In these camps, information about the Chief Minister Gas Cylinder Scheme, Chief Minister Free Electricity Scheme, Chief Minister Free Annapurna Food Packet Scheme, Mahatma Gandhi NREGA, Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme, Social Security Pension Scheme, Palanhar Scheme, Chief Minister Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme and the Chief Minister Chiranjeevi Accident Insurance Scheme will be given.

People will be able to avail the benefits of the schemes on the spot. At these camps, any adult included in the Janadhar scheme can also register according to their eligibility.

Gehlot and his former deputy Pilot have been at loggerheads since 2020 when the latter revolted against Gehlot’s leadership, leading to a month-long political crisis that ended after assurance by the party leadership to look into the issues.

