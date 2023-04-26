As V-P Dhankhar Says 'There's No Politics in Modi's Show', an FAQ on 'Maan Ki Baat' Before 100th Episode

Calling Narendra Modi the “most popular leader on the planet", Vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said that he does not see any politics in prime minister’s radio show ‘Mann ki Baat’. “It is out of politics. The programme shows how culturally rich India is," he added.

“Our country’s vikas yatra has a huge influence of Mann ki Baat. The radio programme has reached every nook and corner of the country, the V-P said, adding that President Droupadi Murmu is also an example of ‘Mann ki Baat’.

Dhankhar’s address came during the inauguration of the daylong ‘Mann Ki Baat@100’ conclave organised by Prasar Bharti on Wednesday to celebrate the 100th edition of the monthly radio address of PM Modi.

Advertisement

Union home minister Amit Shah will address the valedictory session of the conclave where a commemorative coin and postage stamp will also be unveiled in the presence of communications minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur and minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary.

What is ‘Mann ki Baat’, When Did is Begin and Why the Celebrations?

• ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is the monthly radio programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that is aired on All India Radio.

• The programme was started on the occasion of Vijayadashami on October 3, 2014.

• It is aired on the last Sunday of every month and typically lasts for about 30 minutes.

• The prime minister’s address is in Hindi and is later translated into 14 regional languages for the benefit of the audience.

Advertisement

• On April 30, the programme will complete its 100th edition.

• Considered a unique communication with the citizens, ‘Mann ki Baat’ has included topics that directly affect Indians. For example, Swachh Bharat, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, water conservation, Vocal for Local, farmer welfare and Covid-19.

How Does PM Modi Select Topic for ‘Mann ki Baat’?

MyGov invites all citizens to share their ideas for PM Modi’s programme.

Advertisement

This time the government website has asked citizens to make “100th episode of Mann Ki Baat so magnificent so that it leaves a long lasting impact in the history of this nation".

Last date to submit ideas for 100th episode of ‘Mann ki Baat’ is April 27 (Thursday).

Advertisement

‘Mann Ki Baat@100’ Conclave

According to the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, the event will mark the release of two books by the vice president. The first is a coffee table book on ‘Mann Ki Baat@100’ that highlights the journey of the programme and how it has resulted in the beginning of a new epoch in direct communication between the prime minister and the citizens.

The second book, ‘Collective Spirit, Concrete Action’ by S S Vempati, former CEO of Prasar Bharati, documents the fascinating facets of PM Modi’s ongoing conversations with the world’s largest democracy, highlighting social, economic, environmental, cultural, health, and fitness issues that resonate with the very heart of our nation.

There will also be four panel discussion sessions highlighting the wide-ranging themes of the prime minister’s interactions during Mann Ki Baat. Each session will be facilitated by an eminent personality.

Read all the Latest Politics News here