Assam CM Himanta Sarma Says He Will Sue Rahul Gandhi for 'Defamatory' Adani Tweet

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that he will sue Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for defamation over his tweet linking him to the Adani Group.

“I am busy currently with preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state, so I do not want to respond to it now. But after PM Modi’s departure, I will take necessary action and will file a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi," Sarma said at a press conference.

“But not now, I don’t want to talk about politics, because we want to celebrate Bihu," the Assam Chief Minister added.

Sarma’s statement came a day after the Congress leader took to Twitter to take a swipe at certain leaders who left the Congress in the past few years. Gandhi mentioned Assam Chief Minister’s name in the post, while also continuing his attack on the government regarding the Adani issue.

Apart from Sarma, Gandhi also mentioned Ghulam Nabi Azad, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiran Kumar Reddy, and Anil K Antony in the tweet.

Speaking further, Sarma further took a jibe at Arvind Kejriwal and said he is still waiting for a meeting with the Delhi Chief Minister. He said he wanted to ask his Delhi counterpart about how he come up with the ‘false unemployment data’ of Assam.

“I want to demystify how 12 lakh employment is possible where sanctioned staff in Delhi government is only 1.5 lakh. I also want to ask him if the Assam government has a sanctioned staff of 4 lakhs, how can I give appointments to 12 lakh people? So I have to unravel that mystery. He shouldn’t say at the end of the day that these are private company jobs," Sarma said.

“He is saying there are 50 lakh unemployed people in Assam when he doesn’t have the slightest idea that the total population of Assam is not even 50 lakh. Before saying something these people should at least do some homework. He thinks we are fools," the Chief Minister added.

