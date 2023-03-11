Assam: Oppn Disrupts Guv Speech in Assembly, Stages Walk Out Over Maha MLA's 'Dog Meat' Remark

A Maharashtra MLA’s remarks about the purported dog meat eating habits of people of Assam led to a rather noisy first day of the Assembly session on Friday with opposition MLAs staging a walk out disrupting Governor Gulab Chand Kataria’s speech.

Opposition MLAs chanted slogans asking the house what action has been taken against the Maharashtra legislator. Governor Kataria had to cut short his speech to 15 minutes following a ruckus.

Both the main opposition parties - Congress and AIUDF staged a walk out during the budget session of the Assam assembly.

In an address to the Maharashtra Assembly, MLA Bachchu Kadu had reportedly proposed that stray dogs in the state be sent to Assam to control their rising population, as they are consumed by locals in the northeastern state.

The issue was first raised by Congress legislator Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, who questioned the Assam government’s “inaction" against Kadu. The Congress MLA also pointed out the stark difference in approach when it came to police action recently. This was when the Assam police reached New Delhi to arrest party leader Pawan Khera over his alleged remarks against the prime minister.

The matter was again brought to the fore in the House by the opposition when it reassembled after a brief break.

AIUDF MLA Rafikul Islam urged Speaker Biswajit Daimary to “make Kadu come to the Assam Assembly and apologise".

Speaking to CNN News18, Rafikul Islam said, “Biswajit Daimary has taken suo motu cognizance of breach of privilege against Kadu."

Islam’s colleague Aminul Islam claimed that Kadu was among the MLAs who had camped in Guwahati last year during the change of government in the western state. Independent legislator Akhil Gogoi and CPI(M) MLA Manoranjan Talukdar also joined the opposition legislators in demanding action against their Maharashtra counterparts.

As the Congress MLAs moved into the Well of the House, Daimary urged the MLAs to return to their seats, and approach the matter through proper channels.

