Assam Opposition Slams Delimitation Draft; Congress, AIUDF May Approach Supreme Court

The proposed delimitation draft by the Election Commission of India for Assam has received a lot of criticism from opposition parties. A 12-hour bandh was also called on Tuesday by Silchar-based political party Barak Democratic Front (BDF) in three districts of Barak valley: Cachar, Karimganj, and Hailakandi. There were mixed reactions to this in the valley, where most shops and markets were open, though a few remained closed.

The ECI released a draft for delimitation in Assam on June 20 and proposed to reduce assembly seats in Barak valley, which had 15 constituencies till the 2021 elections, to 13. Apart from demographic changes, names of a few constituencies will also be changed as per the proposal.

The bandh was also supported by the Congress and AIUDF in the state.

Advertisement

Speaking to CNN-News18, APCC president Bhupen Bora said, “Assam Congress will meet the ECI over the delimitation. The draft is unconstitutional. Assam CM and BJP have prepared the draft for BJP and RSS interests. Not just one, but a lot of protests are ongoing in the state. If the ECI doesn’t accept our demand, we might go to the Supreme Court to challenge it. Several organisations, political parties and leaders from the ruling BJP have expressed dissatisfaction over the ECI’s draft and BDF was quick to call for a bandh. It was first scheduled for June 30 but on Saturday, they advanced it to June 27."