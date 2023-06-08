At IP University Campus Launch, 'Modi, Modi' Slogans Interrupt Kejriwal's Speech

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s address at the inauguration of the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University’s East Delhi campus on Thursday was interrupted by chants of "Modi, Modi", with the ruling AAP accusing the BJP of creating a ruckus at the event.

In a swipe at those who interrupted him, the chief minister said if the education system could improve through "such slogan" shouting, it would have in the last 70 years.

During his address, Kejriwal was speaking about the Delhi government’s school education model when a section of the audience started chanting "Modi, Modi" slogans.

"Please let me speak for five minutes. I urge people from this party and the other party to let me speak," he said.

"I know you might not like my ideas and thoughts. You can make comments but this is not right. Everyone has the right to speak in this democracy," he said on being interrupted again.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that BJP workers created a "ruckus" during the programme but Kejriwal silenced them through his brilliant reply.

While the inauguration event was underway, there was sloganeering outside the campus as well between AAP and BJP workers.