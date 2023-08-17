'Aukaat Mein Raho': Ravindra Jadeja's Wife Rivaba Gets Into Verbal Spat With BJP Colleagues | WATCH

BJP leader Rivaba Jadeja — who is the wife of Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja — was allegedly seen having a verbal fight with two party colleagues after they called her “over-smart" at an event in Gujarat.

The Jamnagar (north) MLA was attending an Independence Day event called “Meri Mitti Mera Desh," in which the leaders paid respects to the fallen soldiers.

In a purported video of the event, Jadeja becomes upset during the ceremony over alleged comments made by city’s municipal mayor Bina Kothari and MP Poonamben Maadam in which they call her “over smart" after she took off her shoes to pay her respects.

Rivaba claims that she heard them taunting her, after which, she is seen arguing with Maadam in the middle of the ceremony, even as a man standing between them tries to calm them down.

#WATCH | Gujarat: A verbal spat broke out between Jamnagar North MLA Rivaba Jadeja and MP Poonamben Maadam during an event in Jamnagar.

(Visuals from earlier today) pic.twitter.com/J9wYiOmQgG

Jadeja, then starts arguing with mayor Kothari, and the latter tells her to speak to her politely. Jadeja is then seen pointing fingers at her and arguing with her.

In one instance, police officers intervened to stop the women from arguing.

“MP Poonamben Maadam paid tribute to the Bravehearts by wearing slippers and I took off the slippers. She said in a loud voice that even the PM and the President do not remove slippers in such programs but some ignorant people become over-smart," Rivaba said talking to reporters.

“I did not like his comment, so I spoke out of self-respect…Did I make a mistake by taking off my slippers," she added.

Although new to politics, Jadeja merged victorious by recording 88,835 votes and achieved 57.79 per cent vote share in her maiden election from the Jamnagar North constituency in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections.