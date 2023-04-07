Home » Politics » Azamgarh Known for Terrorism in Past Has a Changed Identity Today: Amit Shah

Azamgarh Known for Terrorism in Past Has a Changed Identity Today: Amit Shah

The PM has opened the government purse for the development of Uttar Pradesh, Shah said addressing a rally in Azamgarh

Advertisement

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: April 07, 2023, 18:30 IST

Azamgarh, India

Shah recounted that links of terrorists exploding a bomb in a Gujarat temple were found in Azamgarh. (File Image: ANI Photo)
Shah recounted that links of terrorists exploding a bomb in a Gujarat temple were found in Azamgarh. (File Image: ANI Photo)

During SP, BSP, and Congress rule Azamgarh was known for terrorism whereas under Prime Minister Narendra Modi it is witnessing development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday.

The PM has opened the government purse for the development of Uttar Pradesh, Shah said addressing a rally here.

Shah recounted that links of terrorists exploding a bomb in a Gujarat temple were found in Azamgarh.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone of Hariharpur Music college and various other development projects in the district.

Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav “Nirahua" had won the 2022 bypoll from Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat, which was vacated by Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav after becoming MLA.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Saurabh VermaSaurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for new...Read More

  • Tags:
first published: April 07, 2023, 18:30 IST
last updated: April 07, 2023, 18:30 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Kylie Jenner Sets Internet On Fire With Her Bold Photos In Bright Pink Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Shreya Dhanwanthary Raises Temperature With Bold, Braless Photoshoot, Check Out The Diva's Hot And Sexy Pictures